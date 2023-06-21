MLB Trade Deadline 2023: 5 players Los Angeles Angels could target before August 1

At the beginning of the year, it seemed that it was going to be yet another disappointing season, the Los Angeles Angels currently find themselves in a playoff spot. If the team were the reach the postseason, it would be the first time since 2014 that Mike Trout and company played beyond the regular season.

While the Los Angeles Angels have two of the best players in baseball, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, the rest of the roster leaves plenty to be desired. The fact the team currently sits second in the AL West suggests that GM Perry Minasian and the front office will be buyers come the August 1st trade deadline.

FOX 11 Los Angeles @FOXLA The Angels are highly unlikely to trade Shohei Ohtani if they remain in playoff contention this summer, general manager Perry Minasian said. foxla.com/sports/angels-… The Angels are highly unlikely to trade Shohei Ohtani if they remain in playoff contention this summer, general manager Perry Minasian said. foxla.com/sports/angels-…

Here's a look at five potential trade targets that could help the Angels push for their first postseason appearance since 2014.

#1 - Tim Anderson could help bolster the Los Angeles Angels' infield

One of the most likely players to be traded this summer is shortstop Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox. The two-time All-Star's time in Chicago appears to be nearing the end, with several teams linked to the talented, oft-injured infielder. While the Los Angeles Angels have enjoyed a productive season from starting shortstop Zach Neto, Anderson could be seen as an upgrade at the position.

At 29 years old, Anderson should have several productive years left in the MLB, and would not necessarily be considered a rental option for the Angels. Anderson's contract has a $14 million club option for the 2024 season, so if Los Angeles were to land him before the trade deadline, he could be a key member of the team next year as well.

#2 - Marcus Stroman could be a much-needed addition to the pitching rotation

While the Chicago Cubs have been one of the hottest teams in the MLB, with an 8-2 record in their last ten games, there is plenty of time remaining in the season for them to fall out of playoff contention. If they do indeed fall behind in the playoff race, starting pitcher Marcus Stroman could become one of the hottest names on the trade market.

Pete Mac @PeteMac00565258 I would love to see the Cubs trade Marcus Stroman for Angel's prospect Joe Adel. I would love to see the Cubs trade Marcus Stroman for Angel's prospect Joe Adel.

The 32-year-old veteran has been one of the most effective pitchers in the MLB this season, posting a 9-4 record with a 2.28 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 98.2 innings this year. Stroman would be an instant upgrade to the Angels' rotation, which sits 15th in team ERA.

#3 - Travis D'Arnaud could be an ideal trade target at the catcher position

At the beginning of the season, catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe was expected to get the opportunity to take over the role for the Los Angeles Angels. However, after only 16 games, the 23-year-old suffered a season-ending injury, and leaving the Angels with a glaring weakness at the catcher position.

Travis D'Arnaud could be the ideal trade target for the Angels as he has seen his role diminish with the Atlanta Braves following the acquisition of Sean Murphy. A steady veteran, D'Arnaud could be a welcome addition to the Los Angeles Angels lineup.

#4 - Relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman will be traded at the deadline

While Kansas City relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman is no longer the powerhouse he once was, he has proven himself to be effective for the lowly Royals this season. The seven-time All-Star has posted a 2-2 record with a 2.84 ERA. Given his expiring contract and the poor performance from the team, he will certainly be on the move this summer.

Retire_Salmons15 @Js4424 @HaloHangover 2 trades I want Angels to make: Aroldis Chapman and Paul Blackburn. @HaloHangover 2 trades I want Angels to make: Aroldis Chapman and Paul Blackburn.

Carlos Estevez has excelled in the closer role for the Los Angeles Angels this season, however, Aroldis Chapman could thrive in a set-up role for the club. A one-two punch of Chapman and Estevez could help the Angels in their pursuit of the postseason.

#5 - Paul Goldschmidt could be an "all-in" move for the Los Angeles Angels

While this one will likely come with a high cost than any of the other players mentioned above, Paul Goldschmidt could likely be had at the right price. The St. Louis Cardinals have endured one of the most disappointing seasons in the MLB this year, with many believing that wholesale changes may take place.

The reigning NL MVP could be among them, however, he will likely come with a hefty price tag. That being said, if the Los Angeles Angels were able to land the stud first baseman from the St. Louis Cardinals, he could help push them into the postseason.

