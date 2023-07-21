MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Blue Jays acquire pitcher Genesis Cabrera from Cardinals in exchange for Sammy Hernandez

MLB Trade Deadline season has officially begun as the Toronto Blue Jays acquired relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for catcher Sammy Hernandez. The left-handed relief pitcher has drawn interest across the MLB after the Cardinals shockingly designated him for assignment.

Toronto Blue Jays @BlueJays



To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Trent Thornton has been designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/4APL4AHT0y OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired LHP Génesis Cabrera from the Cardinals in exchange for Minor League catcher Sammy Hernandez.To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Trent Thornton has been designated for assignment. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

"OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired LHP Génesis Cabrera from the Cardinals in exchange for Minor League catcher Sammy Hernandez. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Trent Thornton has been designated for assignment." - @BlueJays

At 26 years old, Genesis Cabrera will likely find himself as a prominent member of the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen. As the August 1st MLB Trade Deadline continued to draw near, many believed that bolstering the bullpen was one of the key goals for the Blue Jays, something that they addressed by landing Cabrera.

For the St. Louis Cardinals, it was clear that the left-handed relief pitcher was not a part of their future plans, which made him expendable to the flailing St. Louis squad.

In return, the Cardinals landed catching prospect Sammy Hernandez from the Blue Jays. While he is not considered a top-tier prospect, at only 19 years old, Hernandez could be a solid project piece for a player that they were no longer interested in keeping.

St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals



Hernandez, 19, will be assigned to the FCL Cardinals roster. We have acquired minor league catcher Sammy Hernandez from Toronto in exchange for LHP Génesis Cabrera.Hernandez, 19, will be assigned to the FCL Cardinals roster. pic.twitter.com/QgbPRXzap4

"We have acquired minor league catcher Sammy Hernandez from Toronto in exchange for LHP Genesis Cabrera. Hernandez, 19, will be assigned to the FCL Cardinals roster." - @Cardinals

It's been a difficult season for Genesis Cabrera, which led to the St. Louis Cardinals moving on from a relief pitcher who was nearing his athletic prime. Through 32.0 innings this season, Cabrera has posted a 5.06 ERA with a 1-1 record and 38 strikeouts.

Although it has been a disappointing season for Cabrera, he has shown glimpses in the past of his MLB-calibre skills out of the bullpen. Though 92.1 innings during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Genesis Cabrera posted an 8-6 record with 109 strikeouts and a 3.41 ERA. While he may not end up having a minor role with the Toronto Blue Jays, he could be considered a low-risk, high-reward acquisition.

The trade of Genesis Cabrera may only be the beginning for the St. Louis Cardinals as the trade deadline approaches

After entering the 2023 campaign as one of the favorites in the National League, the St. Louis Cardinals have been disappointing, to say the least, which has led to many believing that the team may look to offload their veterans. Names such as Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Tyler O'Neill, and Jack Flaherty have all been mentioned in various trade rumors.

