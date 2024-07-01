MLB Trade Deadline: 3 Braves players likely to be traded by August 1

The Atlanta Braves were expected to be true World Series contenders but then, both Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider were lost for the season. That, plus a few other underperforming stars, has them in a wild card position now and with a roster that is far from complete. That necessitates a move at the deadline.

But to get the talent they need to fill those holes and catch the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies, they're going to have to pay. They have some prospects and other players who might figure into potential trades. Here are a few examples.

Braves players likely to find a new home at the MLB trade deadline

#1) Owen Murphy

Owen Murphy might be traded by the Braves (image credit: Getty)

Owen Murphy is the Braves' fifth-ranked prospect. The right-handed pitcher, among those in the top five, is the furthest away from the MLB level, though. Hurston Waldrep, Spencer Schwellenbach, and AJ Smith-Shawver are all at or close to the MLB level, while Murphy is in A+.

That makes him a little more enticing to teams rebuilding and focusing on the long term, so it makes him a likely trade candidate as the centerpiece of a package.

#2) Adam Duvall

Adam Duvall could be traded away from the Braves (image credit: IMAGN)

Sometimes, MLB-level talent is needed to make a blockbuster deal. Adam Duvall might be a part of something like that. Regardless, he is the most likely veteran to be traded this year as he's last on the team with -0.6 fWAR and has a disappointing 52 wRC+.

Perhaps a change of scenery is in order, but the Braves may just want to cut bait with the struggling outfielder and replace him with someone who's not going to negatively impact the team.

#3) Nacho Alvarez Jr.

The top non-pitching prospect in the Braves' farm system, Nacho Alvarez Jr. is likely to be traded. The Braves will not stand pat at the deadline, as they have some holes they must fill.

The package for any good player at the deadline usually revolves around top prospects, and Alvarez fits that bill. He's a shortstop, a position they have covered at the MLB level, and they also have more than a few promising prospects at in the minors. As such, Alvarez might be expendable.

