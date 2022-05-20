MLB Trade Rumors: 5 landing spots for 2x Silver Slugger Juan Soto

Juan Soto is said to be on the trade market after shocking rumors were revealed yesterday afternoon that the Nationals would be open to trading the young superstar. Soto is only 23 years old and will be eligible for arbitration after this season. He is a two-time Silver Slugger and a batting champion in his young career.

Below, we'll take a look at five possible destinations for Soto and why they make sense. All of that and more in this edition of MLB Trade Rumors.

5 Destinations for Juan Soto

New York Mets v Washington Nationals

#5 San Francisco Giants

Miami Marlins v San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants are a potential destination for Juan Soto for a number of reasons. The first reason is that the Giants are a big-market franchise that could afford to pay Juan Soto's contract, and another reason is that the Giants could desperately use him in the outfield.

The Giants haven't had an outfielder of Soto's talent since Barry Bonds was on the team, and a move like this would be huge for the fanbase.

The Giants have the 11th best farm system in baseball, according to MLB.com and have several pieces that could make a trade a possibility.

#4 Texas Rangers

Los Angeles Angels v Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers come in at #4 and are a bit of a surprise to most, but they are also a big-market team with a top 10 farm system. The Rangers rank as the #9 farm system in all of baseball and feature top prospect Jack Leiter, who would likely be a trade piece if the Rangers do try to acquire Soto.

The Rangers lineup would dramatically improve with Soto inserted in the middle. It would give the team a scary three-headed monster in Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, and Juan Soto.

While the Rangers might not be on most people’s radar, they do have the pieces and payroll to make a deal happen.

#3 New York Mets

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets

The New York Mets are a team that could certainly make a deal with Juan Soto happen. While the Mets are not at the top of the list because they are in the same division as the Nationals, they do have the pieces and payroll to make a deal happen.

The Mets' new ownership has been more than willing to go over the luxury tax. Who says they would not be in favor of a deal for Juan Soto?

#2 Los Angeles Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are arguably the most talented team in baseball and have plenty of outfield talent, so why would they trade for Soto? There are multiple reasons. The first would be that they have the #5 farm system in all of baseball.

The second reason would be because they have one of the highest budgets for payrolls in baseball and have been more than willing to pay top dollars for the best players in the game. A trade to Los Angeles for Soto is one of the more realistic ones.

#1 New York Yankees

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

The New York Yankees come in at #1 for possible destinations for Juan Soto. The Yankees have the #13 farm system in all of baseball and have the cash to pay for one of the best in the game.

Just imagine the outfield of Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Giancarlo Stanton. This would be by far the best outfield in baseball. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt