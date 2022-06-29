MLB Trade Rumors: 5 potential landing spots for Josh Bell

Josh Bell is unfortunately in a situation many players have experienced during their careers. He is a great player stuck on a horrible team.

Bell was traded to the Washington Nationals during the 2020 off-season in hopes the team would be a contender. The Nats won it all back in 2019, so it appeared they would try for another World Series title. However, this plan quickly turned south, and now the Nationals are one of the worst teams in the MLB.

Josh Bell is having an amazing season personally. The first baseman is batting .311 and has an on-base percentage just shy of .400. He has also not missed a game yet this season, leading the MLB in games played with 76. Bell is on pace to be an All-Star this season, though no one will join him from the Nationals.

The Nats have been abysmal this season. Their 29-48 record is among the worst in Major League Baseball, and they have shown no signs of improvement. Since Josh Bell is on an expiring deal, the Nationals will likely trade him to a contender for prospects for a rebuild. Here are five teams Bell could see himself on by the end of July.

#5 Houston Astros

This might seem like a stretch because the Houston Astros are already a powerhouse. However, no team can ever be too good, and the Astros could use the help at first base. Their current first baseman Yuli Gurriel is 38 years old and has struggled at the plate this season.

Putting Josh Bell on this team would create a lineup with zero holes. He would also be a great setup for Yordan Alvarez, who has been one of the best hitters in all of baseball this year. Bell could be the final piece Houston needs to put them over the top this postseason.

#4 Chicago White Sox

Although the Chicago White Sox already have their guy at first base in Jose Abreu, they could use a DH this season. Josh Bell could be that guy for them, as he is a talented all-around hitter. He has DH'd many times in his career already, so the transition would not be difficult.

The White Sox have been good this season. However, they cannot seem to gain any traction on the Twins and the Guardians. Bell could spark their offense and provide some more leadership to a young team and possibly shift them in the right direction.

#3 New York Mets

Similar to the White Sox, the New York Mets already have a solid first baseman. Pete Alonso has been a superstar this season and his position will not be touched. However, Josh Bell could fit in well at DH for the Mets. He and Alonso could even split time at first base.

With J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith underperforming, the Mets need another bat in the lineup. Bell would be a great addition, and he would make the lineup complete going into the later months of the season. Also, do no count out Mets owner Steve Cohen. It is known that he will do anything for the Mets to win a World Series.

#2 Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have been battling with the St. Louis Cardinals for first place in the National League Central. They are also in desperate need of another bat. With multiple injuries in the outfield, and no true DH on the squad, the Brewers could use someone like Josh Bell.

Although the Brewers have a solid pitching rotation, their lineup currently is not on par with St. Louis this season. Bell could really assist with this, and could be the propelling force for them later in the year.

#1 Boston Red Sox

Josh Bell and the Boston Red Sox would be the perfect fit for each other. The Red Sox are currently fighting for an American League wild card spot, while slowly creeping up on the Yankees for the AL East. However, they are in desperate need of a first baseman this year.

Their current first baseman, Bobby Dalbec, is hitting just .207 with a .620 OPS. Bell's numbers are significantly better than this, and he would fit in well with Boston's lineup. Just imagine Josh Bell and Rafael Devers in the same lineup; it would be absolutely unstoppable. For the Red Sox to make major strides in the second half of the season, they need to make a bold move, and this could be the one.

