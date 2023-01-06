Carlos Beltran is in his first year on the Hall of Fame ballot. He's made quite the case for himself over his 20-year major league career. He won Rookie of the Year in 1999 and went on to become a nine-time All-Star. Beltran also won three Gold Glove Awards and two Silver Slugger Awards.

However, Beltran was targeted as the ringleader for the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal in 2017. This situation has seemed to complicate an otherwise easy Hall of Fame decision.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



9x All-Star

World Series Champion

1999 AL Rookie of the Year

3x Gold Glove

2x Silver Slugger

435 Career HR

2725 Career Hits Does Carlos Beltran belong in the Hall of Fame?9x All-StarWorld Series Champion1999 AL Rookie of the Year3x Gold Glove2x Silver Slugger435 Career HR2725 Career Hits Does Carlos Beltran belong in the Hall of Fame?▫️ 9x All-Star▫️ World Series Champion▫️ 1999 AL Rookie of the Year▫️ 3x Gold Glove▫️ 2x Silver Slugger▫️ 435 Career HR▫️ 2725 Career Hits https://t.co/q06FKpQRkW

Is the sign-stealing scandal enough to keep him out of the Hall of Fame? That's going to be the question the Baseball Writers' Association of America voters will have to figure out.

Some fans think Beltran shouldn't be in the Hall of Fame alone for the scandal. Other fans don't see it that way. They see a well-accomplished MLB player. He's one of five players to have 500 doubles, 400 home runs and 300 stolen bases.

"Simple answer...YES!" one fan tweeted.

"Ruined his legacy" another fan tweeted.

Baseball fans on Twitter are pretty split on the topic. Given the sign-stealing scandal, Carlos Beltran remains one of the most interesting Hall of Fame candidates on the ballot this year.

KPJ4MVP @KPJ4MVP99 @MLBONFOX I am an Astros fan and he was the mastermind of the 2017 scandal, so imo nah @MLBONFOX I am an Astros fan and he was the mastermind of the 2017 scandal, so imo nah

If the baseball writers voting this year are anything like what we're seeing on Twitter, the Beltran vote may be close. It will be interesting to see how much the scandal weighs on the voters' minds.

Carlos Beltran's statistics still hold up

Carlos Beltran at the World Series

Carlos Beltran remains at the top in terms of his stolen base success rate of all players who have at least 200 career steals. He had an 86.43% success rate. Beltran's ahead of current players like Mike Trout and Trea Turner and retired players like Tim Raines and Jarrod Dyson.

Not only did he perform in the regular season, but he was also a monster in the postseason. Beltran holds the eighth-highest postseason OPS in the history of the league at 1.021. He's sandwiched between George Brett and Albert Pujols, two all-time greats. He performed when his team needed him the most.

Beltran made a great case for himself to be voted into the Hall of Fame. Aside from the cheating scandal, he's had an outstanding career. Will the cheating scandal be enough to keep him out of the Hall of Fame? It's going to be a tough call.

Poll : 0 votes