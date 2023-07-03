Create

MLB Twitter endorses experienced arm Clayton Kershaw over young Braves' ace Spencer Strider for NL All-Star starter

By Adrian Dorney
Modified Jul 03, 2023 16:28 GMT
MLB Twitter has thrown it's support behind Clayton Kershaw to be the starting pitcher for the National League for the Seattle All-Star game

With ten wins each to date on the season, Clayton Kershaw and Spencer Strider easily made the voting cut to represent the National League at the 93rd MLB All-Star game, scheduled to take place in Seattle on July 11.

Making his tenth All-Star appearance in sixteen seasons, Clayton Kershaw continues to be one of the best. In addition to his 10-4 record, the 35-year old owns a 2.55 ERA this season, alongside 105 strikeouts in 95 innings. Strider, 24, is 10-2 with a 3.66 ERA in 17 starts this season.

It's difficult to choose two potential NL All-Star Game starters, let alone one.Who is your pick?(MLB X @SageUSAmerica) https://t.co/8jzptWLcce
"It's difficult to choose two potential NL All-Star Game starters, let alone one. Who is your pick? (MLB X @SageUSAmerica)" - MLB

Recently, the league took to Twitter to ask fans which of the two stars they prefer to take the mound in a starting role, and the answers were not exactly ambiguous about what they think.

@MLB @SageUSAmerica @Dodgers @Braves Tf Strider doing there?😹
@MLB @SageUSAmerica @Dodgers @Braves Definitely Kershaw
@MLB @SageUSAmerica @Dodgers @Braves Kershaw all day. Strider gets rocked sometimes.

Support for Kershaw flooded the comments section. The Texas-native started on the bump for the National League in 2022, allowing just one hit over the first inning of play. It is conventional for teams to rotate pitchers each inning of the All-Star game.

@MLB @SageUSAmerica @Dodgers @Braves Kershaw. He’s earned the right to start. Strider will have his chance, but Clayton’s time is nearing its end
@MLB @SageUSAmerica @Dodgers @Braves How is this even a debate? You have one of the greatest pitchers ever in the twilight of his career still at the top of the game vs a guy with an ERA more than one run worse than his. What is with the Strider hype? When did Ks become the most important stat in the world?

Last year, Kershaw surpassed Don Sutton on the Los Angeles Dodgers' all-time strikeout leaderboard. Many believe that he will be a shoe-in to the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown upon becoming eligible.

@MLB @SageUSAmerica @Dodgers @Braves As a Braves fan, I think it's pretty clearly Kershaw's game to start
@MLB @SageUSAmerica @Dodgers @Braves Kershaw. First ballot hall of famer, not sure how many he has left. Numbers are close enough to give to the guy with the lengthy resume.

Spencer Strider has also been magnificent for the Atlanta Braves this season. The Ohio-born right-hander finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2022 on account of his 11-5 record and 2.67 ERA. He will be making his first-ever All-Star appearance. The starting catcher for the NL will be his teammate, Sean Murphy.

@MLB @SageUSAmerica @Dodgers @Braves It’s the All STAR, not All STAT, game. Kershaw’s a star. Strider’s time hasn’t come
@MLB @SageUSAmerica @Dodgers @Braves As much as I love strider, I would say Kershaw

One of the reasons for the outpouring of support for Clayton Kershaw may be the swirling rumors of an impending retirement. At 35-years old, the Dodgers seem hesitant to lock him down long-term. Kershaw's one-year, $20 million contract with his team is due to expire at the end of the year.

Clayton Kershaw is the definition of an All-Star

Kershaw's tenth All-Star appearance is second only to Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout's eleventh. As such, he has seen more All-Star games than virtually any of the other players have. With such a wealth of experience, coupled with a career that will be remembered for a very, very long time makes Clayton Kershaw the only reasonable selection to be the first arm that American League hitters will see on July 11.

