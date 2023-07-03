With ten wins each to date on the season, Clayton Kershaw and Spencer Strider easily made the voting cut to represent the National League at the 93rd MLB All-Star game, scheduled to take place in Seattle on July 11.

Making his tenth All-Star appearance in sixteen seasons, Clayton Kershaw continues to be one of the best. In addition to his 10-4 record, the 35-year old owns a 2.55 ERA this season, alongside 105 strikeouts in 95 innings. Strider, 24, is 10-2 with a 3.66 ERA in 17 starts this season.

Recently, the league took to Twitter to ask fans which of the two stars they prefer to take the mound in a starting role, and the answers were not exactly ambiguous about what they think.

Support for Kershaw flooded the comments section. The Texas-native started on the bump for the National League in 2022, allowing just one hit over the first inning of play. It is conventional for teams to rotate pitchers each inning of the All-Star game.

Manach @Manach_38 @MLB @SageUSAmerica @Dodgers @Braves How is this even a debate? You have one of the greatest pitchers ever in the twilight of his career still at the top of the game vs a guy with an ERA more than one run worse than his. What is with the Strider hype? When did Ks become the most important stat in the world? @MLB @SageUSAmerica @Dodgers @Braves How is this even a debate? You have one of the greatest pitchers ever in the twilight of his career still at the top of the game vs a guy with an ERA more than one run worse than his. What is with the Strider hype? When did Ks become the most important stat in the world?

Last year, Kershaw surpassed Don Sutton on the Los Angeles Dodgers' all-time strikeout leaderboard. Many believe that he will be a shoe-in to the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown upon becoming eligible.

Spencer Strider has also been magnificent for the Atlanta Braves this season. The Ohio-born right-hander finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2022 on account of his 11-5 record and 2.67 ERA. He will be making his first-ever All-Star appearance. The starting catcher for the NL will be his teammate, Sean Murphy.

One of the reasons for the outpouring of support for Clayton Kershaw may be the swirling rumors of an impending retirement. At 35-years old, the Dodgers seem hesitant to lock him down long-term. Kershaw's one-year, $20 million contract with his team is due to expire at the end of the year.

Clayton Kershaw is the definition of an All-Star

Kershaw's tenth All-Star appearance is second only to Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout's eleventh. As such, he has seen more All-Star games than virtually any of the other players have. With such a wealth of experience, coupled with a career that will be remembered for a very, very long time makes Clayton Kershaw the only reasonable selection to be the first arm that American League hitters will see on July 11.

