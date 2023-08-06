MLB fans have fallen head over heels for Bryce Harper. The right fielder acted like a father figure and comforted Caleb, a seven-year-old Philadelphia Phillies fan who got separated from his two brothers. Harper then helped the child find his family.

The incident took place during the Royals-Phillies game. Bryce won both the game and fans' hearts. One of the best moments in baseball history, undoubtedly.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia A 7-year old Phillies fan named Caleb got lost from his two brothers and Bryce Harper was being a dad and making him feel better 🥹 pic.twitter.com/9mPuAV7jFL

MLB fans were amazed by Harper's assistance in helping the lost 7-year-old boy find his family. Some of the reactions are mentioned below.

Mat Allen @Coach_mallen 🏼 @JomboyMedia This is just further proof that the dude is a legendary human

Casey @Beachgurl1401 @JomboyMedia @TheRealJHair Then he took him over, picked him up and grabbed a picture with all the kids. Adorable all the way around.

jpu @pudrocks @JomboyMedia I think some of Bryce’s shtick is kinda phony but when it comes to interacting with young fans he has always been generous and sincere.

ozzie’s biceps @ShepardRichard6 @JomboyMedia ima braves fan but idgaf i love bryce harper

Tommy Izzo @20pastnoon @JomboyMedia I’m a Mets fan and have always liked Harper. Ever since he stole home on Cole Hamels. Phillies were right to sign him to a big deal

Joel Jupp @joeljupp @JomboyMedia Nah! Not Bryce making me a fan of his again! Join the Braves so I can root for you properly.

Bryce Harper's MLB feats

As a right fielder, Bryce Harper plays professional baseball for the Philadelphia Phillies of Major League Baseball (MLB). He played with the Washington Nationals from 2012 to 2018 before moving to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Harper, one of the most highly anticipated draft picks in recent memory, has been called a "five-tool player." He transferred to the College of Southern Nevada after his sophomore year of Las Vegas High School, where he received the 2010 Golden Spikes Award. In the 2010 MLB Draft, the Nationals selected Harper as the first overall pick.

On April 28, 2012, at 19, he made his MLB debut with the Nationals. Being the youngest position player to participate in an All-Star Game, Harper was chosen for the 2012 All-Star Game.

Harper shared the NL lead in home runs in 2015 and won the National League (NL) Rookie of the Year Award in 2012. He was selected as the National League Most Valuable Player for 2015 by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. At 22, he became the youngest MLB player to receive the honor.