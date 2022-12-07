Create

MLB Twitter reacts to Aaron Judge's high school prediction that he would play for the San Francisco Giants

By Nathan Borkowski
Modified Dec 07, 2022 01:48 AM IST
Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

The Aaron Judge free agency story has just added a new wrinkle. A prediction he made about the San Francisco Giants has come to light. In his senior year of high school, Judge predicted he would marry his then girlfriend Sam, and play for the Giants one day. One of those things has come to fruition. The second may be on the verge of happening.

Judge is the top free agent in baseball after his MVP season with the New York Yankees. The idea of the Yankees failing to re-sign a bonefide superstar seems impossible, but is looking more and more likely. The opportunity to play for your hometown team is enticing for any athlete. Aaron Judge has the chance to make his prediction come true.

Andy Martino shared the quote via Twitter:

In fact his wife, high school sweetheart Samantha Bracksieck, reminded him of a prediction he made in 2010, his senior year at Linden High School. “I said, in 10 years, I’ll be married to Sam,” says Judge, “and playing for the San Francisco Giants.” twitter.com/TIME/status/16…

With everything going on in free agency, Judge's past comments generated a huge reaction on social media. Players are signing big-money contracts left and right, but Aaron Judge is still biding his time. Based on reports, the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees are the only teams competing for his services. it seems like he is leaning towards the Giants.

Childhood dream, could be a reality any day now twitter.com/martinonyc/sta…
LMAO???? yankees fans in shambles twitter.com/martinonyc/sta…
Oh brother lol we all know he’s going back home to SF man. It feels inevitable. twitter.com/martinonyc/sta…

San Francisco Giants fans were, of course, thrilled to see this quote come out at such a crucial time. The allure of playing in front of his hometown is something that no other team in the league can offer Judge. If all else is equal, it would be tough to imagine Aaron Judge wanting to play anywhere else.

I’ve always believed of speaking things into existence #SFGiants twitter.com/martinonyc/sta…
@martinonyc so we will see Judge opening day at yankee stadium, just not in a yankees uniform 😭
@TheJudge44 This is fate! You have an opportunity to play and uplift the franchise that you grew up watching as a kid and rooted for all the way up to 2013. ✊ @Giantsfaithful3 @JudgeGiantsEra This is bigger than baseball twitter.com/martinonyc/sta…

On the other side of the spectrum are New York Yankees fans. They are still hopeful that the team will re-sign Aaron Judge, but no longer feel confident that it will happen.

@martinonyc If he goes then he goes.. we move on and get ready for the season.
@martinonyc I was smiling until the last few words...
@martinonyc Well that is less than ideal

Wherever Judge decides to play in 2023 and beyond, that team will benefit greatly from his presence.

Aaron Judge could help bring th San Francisco Giants back to World Series contenders

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Yankees

The Giants have struggled to find an identity the last few seasons. They have made the postseason just once in their past six seasons. They were outclassed by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2021 NL Division Series.

Judge could help change that narrative. Not only does he have incredible talent and skill, but also years of experience and leadership. The San Francisco Giants and Judge are a perfect match. We will find out soon which team he chooses.

