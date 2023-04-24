The Baltimore Orioles developmental system may be building yet another MLB star as Jackson Holliday moves up in the minor leagues. Holliday was the number one overall draft pick in the 2022 draft and had been playing in low-A to start the season. However, he instantly proved he could compete in a tougher league and was promoted.

This is a great sign for the 19-year old infielder who could legitmately become a phenom in baseball. While some top draft picks spend five to seven years in the farm system, he could be in the majors in two to three years. The league has seen an influx of young players reaching the show sooner than expected, and Jackson Holliday could be the next example.

MLB insider broke the news of Jackson Holliday's promotion and contextualized why he was moved up so quickly.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Orioles are promoting Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, to High-A after he destroyed Low-A in 13 games: .392/.523/.667 with nine extra-base hits in 51 at-bats and a 14-to-12 walk-to-strikeout ratio. Only one error in 117 innings at 2B and SS. Absolute star. The Orioles are promoting Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, to High-A after he destroyed Low-A in 13 games: .392/.523/.667 with nine extra-base hits in 51 at-bats and a 14-to-12 walk-to-strikeout ratio. Only one error in 117 innings at 2B and SS. Absolute star.

The Baltimore Orioles and their fans are no strangers to top prospects becoming stars at the MLB-level. Recent examples such as Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman have given the organization reason to believe what they are doing is working. If he turns out the way some of their other top prospects have, the Orioles will be legitimate championship contenders in the American League.

The American League East is already one of the most competitive divisions in baseball, and it could get even tougher. In 2023, the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays are battling it out for the division crown. In just a few years time, the Baltimore Orioles will be right in the mix for the title, perhaps even as the favorites.

A successful farm system is as much a science as it is an art. While analytics can be used to help guide a player's development, every player responds to coaching differently. Whatever the Orioles have in place is quickly becoming the benchmark for success in the MLB, and Jackson Holliday could become the next big beneficiary.

The Baltimore Orioles and their fans have a lot of reasons to be excited, and the rest of the league has reason to be afraid.

When could Jackson Holliday make his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles?

In an ideal, perfect world, 2025 could see Jackson Holliday making his big league debut. This would mean he keeps progressing at the rate he has shown and suffers no major setbacks.

The Orioles are producing stars at a rate on-par with the best teams in the league and it could result in championships.

