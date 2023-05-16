The Oakland Athletics have reportedly reached an agreement to build their Las Vegas stadium at the cost of 1.5-billion-dollars. The investement will result in a ballpark with a capacity of 30,000 people and a retractable roof. The roof will most likely be a neccesity as a way to regulate the heat during the hot summer months.

The agreement is an important step in the Athletics' move to Las Vegas and would kick off the process in full. As soon as construction begins, the countdown will be on. While the stadium is still years away at best, the team is expected to play home games at venues other than the Oakland Coliseum while they wait.

Front Office Sports broke the news of the binding agreement that has been made via Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Front Office Sports @FOS NEWS: The Oakland A's have reached a binding deal with Bally's to build a new, $1.5B ballpark at the site of the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip.



The A's Vegas stadium will have 30,000 seats and a partially-retractable roof.



The deal is subject to relocation approval by MLB. NEWS: The Oakland A's have reached a binding deal with Bally's to build a new, $1.5B ballpark at the site of the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip.The A's Vegas stadium will have 30,000 seats and a partially-retractable roof.The deal is subject to relocation approval by MLB. https://t.co/gamo62hHxQ

The biggest surprise is that the capacity of the stadium would be around 30,000 people. This is a relatviely spall space for an MLB team, especially when building a brand new stadium costs in the billions. Presumably, the organization is willing to have a smaller venue for the sake of being on the Las Vegas strip, a major tourist destination.

Ryan @ryanhealy @FOS 30,000 seats is absurd. MLB should veto this immediately. @FOS 30,000 seats is absurd. MLB should veto this immediately.

The Athletics move has it's fair share of supporters and those who hate the move. The team has been in Oakland for decades and has built roots in that community. However, they also have record low turnout for their games and don't seem willing to invest in the team while in Oakland. In many ways, it is the fault of ownership, but the temptation of playing in Las Vegas is too great.

𝕷𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖊 @_purple_n_gold_ @FOS Well that would be a little stadium, Terrible idea @FOS Well that would be a little stadium, Terrible idea

Bucco Ball @BuccoBallBlog Front Office Sports @FOS NEWS: The Oakland A's have reached a binding deal with Bally's to build a new, $1.5B ballpark at the site of the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip.



The A's Vegas stadium will have 30,000 seats and a partially-retractable roof.



The deal is subject to relocation approval by MLB. NEWS: The Oakland A's have reached a binding deal with Bally's to build a new, $1.5B ballpark at the site of the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip.The A's Vegas stadium will have 30,000 seats and a partially-retractable roof.The deal is subject to relocation approval by MLB. https://t.co/gamo62hHxQ Somehow stadiums are more expensive to build than ever and yet are getting smaller and smaller twitter.com/fos/status/165… Somehow stadiums are more expensive to build than ever and yet are getting smaller and smaller twitter.com/fos/status/165…

The move has felt inevitable for years, and concrete steps are finally being taken in that direction. If the move eventually helps them compete with the Houston Astros or Seattle Mariners in the divison, it will change baseball. The more teams able to pursue a championship, the more fun games are to watch.

Horatio Baine @_TheBrandJones

YTR... twitter.com/FOS/status/165… Front Office Sports @FOS NEWS: The Oakland A's have reached a binding deal with Bally's to build a new, $1.5B ballpark at the site of the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip.



The A's Vegas stadium will have 30,000 seats and a partially-retractable roof.



The deal is subject to relocation approval by MLB. NEWS: The Oakland A's have reached a binding deal with Bally's to build a new, $1.5B ballpark at the site of the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip.The A's Vegas stadium will have 30,000 seats and a partially-retractable roof.The deal is subject to relocation approval by MLB. https://t.co/gamo62hHxQ LOL..30K SEAT CAPACITY?????YTR... LOL..30K SEAT CAPACITY?????YTR...😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 twitter.com/FOS/status/165…

the oracle @blazerbabynuts 🏼 twitter.com/fos/status/165… Front Office Sports @FOS NEWS: The Oakland A's have reached a binding deal with Bally's to build a new, $1.5B ballpark at the site of the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip.



The A's Vegas stadium will have 30,000 seats and a partially-retractable roof.



The deal is subject to relocation approval by MLB. NEWS: The Oakland A's have reached a binding deal with Bally's to build a new, $1.5B ballpark at the site of the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip.The A's Vegas stadium will have 30,000 seats and a partially-retractable roof.The deal is subject to relocation approval by MLB. https://t.co/gamo62hHxQ They want to relocate only to build what would be the second smallest stadium in the MLB? They want to relocate only to build what would be the second smallest stadium in the MLB? 👎🏼 twitter.com/fos/status/165…

Tonk @YeOldTonk Front Office Sports @FOS NEWS: The Oakland A's have reached a binding deal with Bally's to build a new, $1.5B ballpark at the site of the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip.



The A's Vegas stadium will have 30,000 seats and a partially-retractable roof.



The deal is subject to relocation approval by MLB. NEWS: The Oakland A's have reached a binding deal with Bally's to build a new, $1.5B ballpark at the site of the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip.The A's Vegas stadium will have 30,000 seats and a partially-retractable roof.The deal is subject to relocation approval by MLB. https://t.co/gamo62hHxQ Brand new stadium and it only has a 30k seating capacity? It would open as one of the smallest stadiums in the majors. I'm assuming it has footprint restrictions and that's all they could fit on the plot of land? twitter.com/FOS/status/165… Brand new stadium and it only has a 30k seating capacity? It would open as one of the smallest stadiums in the majors. I'm assuming it has footprint restrictions and that's all they could fit on the plot of land? twitter.com/FOS/status/165…

The Oakland Athletics' move to Las Vegas has made a big step. They are one step closer to making the move permanent and official.

The Oakland Athletics are seeking reinvention in Las Vegas

Tampa Bay Rays v Oakland Athletics

Like the Oakland Raiders before them, the Athletics are hoping for a fresh start in the desert. They are angering many of their most passionate and loyal fans, but that seems to be a price they are willing to pay.

If the move is financially a success, the Athletics' organization will look at it as nothing but a success, despite the anger they caused.

Poll : 0 votes