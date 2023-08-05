For New York Yankees fans, 2023 has been one of the most difficult seasons in recent history. Despite being one of the top teams in 2022, and a favorite to dominate the league, nothing has gone according to plan.

Things started early, when drama in the infield led to 2022 shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa emerge as a whipping boy for fans. Additionally, Carlos Rodon and Frankie Montas revealed injuries that exposed inconsistencies in GM Brian Cashman's dealings with the two starters.

On June 3, things got a lot worse. Aaron Judge, who set the single-season MLB home run record last season, broke his toe on an outfield play. Again, New York Yankees GM Cashman came under fire after a "short-term" injury turned out to be a torn ligament in Judge's foot.

Now, the team is last place in their division. Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo have both been invisible, Judge is only now returning, and their clubhouse has been rocked by alcoholic outbursts. MLB analyst Joel Sherman recently highlighted the team's woes in a piece for the New York Post.

Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 nypost.com/2023/08/05/yan… The Astros have beaten the Yankees in the ALCS 3 times since 2017. Have the Yankees actually learned the right lessons from those eliminations?

Fans were happy to echo Sherman's scathing critique of the team. Sherman referenced Brian Cashman's inactivity at the recent deadline, and cited their arch-nemesis Houston Astros as a good comparison. While the Yankees have imploded to their division's last place, the Astros remain a strong contender.

S. B. Roberts @maravillage44 @Joelsherman1 No, the opposite. They just doubled down on their failed strategy.

IAMthankful @bj82 @Joelsherman1 Cashman is too stubborn and too arrogant. He always blames something and takes no accountability.

Flybucks11 @Flybucks11 @Joelsherman1 No, because they're consistently going for the splash moves, which rarely work out.

The New York Yankees' $280 million payroll puts them only behind the New York Mets for the highest-spending MLB teams. Despite this, their .230 team average ranks 29th out of 30 teams in the MLB.

NAC @ncajanc @Joelsherman1 100% agree but until the man in the picture is banish out of here NOTHING WILL CHANGE nor will lessons be learn 🤨

mitch levine @mitchblevine @Joelsherman1 The fact that Cashman was renewed is a joke.

Strawberry44 @thebuzzsaw76 @Joelsherman1 Brian Cashman has failed for over a decade. What do you think? Learn lessons? They don't have talent! Can they get rid of Stanton's contract? Donaldson's? What do you mean learn lessons? Look at the talent and money.

Unfortunately, time is running out for Cashman, and calls from the fanbase are only getting louder. After localizing some of the most potent talent in the world on their roster, the team still stands alone in the wilderness.

conservativeJoe @ConservatveJo22 @Joelsherman1 Under Trashman, they will never learn. He is too narcissistic and will never win at the ML level. His time here is done. Too many futile seasons. There needs to be a different voice and strategy.

2023 New York Yankees are the ultimare outliers

If anyone had told you that Aaron Judge would be leading the MLB in home run by mid-June, and that Domingo German (of all people) would record the 24th perfect game in MLB history, you would have had good reason to place high hopes on this Yankees team. Despite it all, here we stand, and ten games seperate the Yankees and the top spot in the AL East.