Against the surprise of many, the Los Angeles Angels are contending for the postseason in late June. For a team that has not made the postseason since 2014, and not won a playoff game in nearly fourteen years, it is a marked sign of improvement.

Over the past half-decade or so, the team has gotten the reputation for being one of the biggest dissapointments in pro sports. Between their two superstars, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, the team is considered to have the two best players on earth.

A two-way sensation, Shohei Ohtani is unlike any other player in the MLB. A former MVP and Rookie of the Year, Ohtani is the first ever player to strike out 100 while hitting at least 100 RBIs of his own. Mike Trout is a 3-time MVP and offensive superslugger in his own right. Despite having the two studs, the team's fortunes have been no better off.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Angels outscored the Rockies 32-12 this weekend



...in a series that they lost The Angels outscored the Rockies 32-12 this weekend...in a series that they lost https://t.co/kelFjWIYIk

"The Angels outscored the Rockies 32-12 this weekend...in a series that they lost" - Talkin' Baseball

On June 24, the Angels beat the Colorado Rockies by a final score of 25-1. The game represented the biggest win of the MLB season. However, after losing both Friday and Saturday's games, the Angels lost the weekend series 2-1, despite outscoring the opposition 32-12. Fans took to Twitter to lambaste the Angels for their typical irony.

extremely pleasant mail delivery guy @dumbmailguy @TalkinBaseball_ They're in the middle of the wild card race and people just can't stop finding excuses to cram every single last one of their losses into the same lazy boring narrative. @TalkinBaseball_ They're in the middle of the wild card race and people just can't stop finding excuses to cram every single last one of their losses into the same lazy boring narrative.

Many fans revived the "Tungsten Arm O'Doyle" meme. A complex internet phenomenon, the inside joke is meant to show how Shohei Ohtani may set historic bests in his own gameplay, but seems to give his team a negligible advantage when it comes to collective goals.

Brian Caprino @dinocaprino @TalkinBaseball_ I want one week where the angels just play ball and stay out of the media. Might never happen in my lifetime. @TalkinBaseball_ I want one week where the angels just play ball and stay out of the media. Might never happen in my lifetime.

With the record of 42-37, the Los Angeles Angels now sit six games back of the Texas Rangers, who lead the AL West. However, the team stands just one game back of the Wild Card spot, leading many to retain hope for the Halos this season.

Los Angeles Angels' problems were summed up in Rockies series

While Shohei Ohtani went 4-for-12 with a home run and a double in the series, the Los Angeles Angels were still unable to win. The years-old irony with the Angels thus persists. Despite having some of the strongest hitters ever, as well as the most dynamic pitching, putting together wins on a consistent basis remains a challenge, which might be reason enough for Ohtani to leave the club when his contract expires soon.

Poll : 0 votes