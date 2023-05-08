The Baltimore Orioles are set to unveil their City Connect uniforms soon, but a leaked image of the jersey has already come out. To say that fans were underwhlemed by the Orioles alternate jersey would be an underststament. The organization seemingly put a focus on simplicity, but came away with a generic, uninspiring jersey.

The Baltimore Orioles are off to a great start on the field in 2023, but their fan base remains concerned with the future. Their ownership appears unwilling to invest more money into the team to ensure the winning ways can be sustained. Now, it appears they have chosen to go with a rather unispiring design for their special uniforms.

Talkin' Baseball shared an apparent image of the new jerseys via Twitter, and the dissapointed reactions came pouring in.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Orioles are a team that have not been good for quite awhile. Nearly every fan is thrilled to see them find success. Their young team has jumped out to a 22-12 record, outpacing every team in their division, except the Tampa Bay Rays. The team plays a lot of fun games and feature prospective superstars like Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson.

Failing to capitalize on the rare opportunity to bring in new, exciting jerseys is a big miss for the Baltimore Orioles. Even fans who already have their favorite player's jersey will buy a new one if it looks unique. Instead it looks like a jersey from a movie that didn't buy the rights to use real MLB uniforms.

A bad City Connect jersey may seem small potatoes compared to how well the team has played, but small failures build up. The excitement around the Seattle Mariners recent City Connect uniforms is the perfect contrast. That jersey grabbed its fans attention and is selling like hotcakes. The two teams are in similar positions in terms of hype, but one team was able to capitalize while the other allegedly flounders.

Nick #LFGM @nicocongi Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



(via This is an apparent leak of the Orioles City Connect jersey(via @410Beck This is an apparent leak of the Orioles City Connect jersey(via @410Beck) https://t.co/SLGDVF9sUw How is it possible that this went through all the stages of the design process and NOBODY was like “yea this is straight garbage maybe we should do something else” twitter.com/talkinbaseball… How is it possible that this went through all the stages of the design process and NOBODY was like “yea this is straight garbage maybe we should do something else” twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

The Baltimore Orioles will not be winning any awards with their basic City Connect uniforms, much to the dissapointment of baseball fans.

Can the Baltimore Orioles maintain their hot start to 2023?

Baltimore Orioles v Kansas City Royals

The Orioles have a better record than the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Yankees through 34 games. That is absurd, and not expected by anyone before the season. Even those of us who expected them to be good didn't expect them to be this good this early.

As long as no players see massive regressions, the Orioles could stay a threat in the American League all season.

Poll : 0 votes