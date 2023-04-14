Loudmouthed, self-proclaimed baseball expert Chris Russo, who somehow got a show on MLB Network after a moderately successful radio career, continues to annoy baseball fans with his particular style of blather.

During his low-rated midday show on the league's flagship network, Russo attempted to keep himself relevant by listing his own ludicrous top 10 MLB power rankings.

In an obvious play to attempt to boost awareness and ratings for his lightly-regarded program, he listed the undefeated Tampa Bay Rays (13-0) at No. 4, three slots behind his No. 1-ranked Houston Astros. The Astros, who are not even leading the American League West, have a 6-7 record.

Using a diatribe of old, tired statements, Chris Russo gave his reasons why the 2022 World Series champions lead his list.

Baseball fans saw through the line of inane nonsense, with many continuing to ask the question on so many minds: "How does he still have a show?"

Russo also continued to insult the collective intelligence of anyone somehow still bothering to watch him by listing the New York Yankees, 8-5 on the season and five games behind the Rays in the American League East, as his No. 2 team in the league right now.

And his reasoning for every team is either last yrs success or including players who haven't played yet.



@MadDogUnleashed This list supposed to be "Right Now"
And his reasoning for every team is either last yrs success or including players who haven't played yet.
This list and this belongs in the trash.

Wander Franco SZN ⚾️ @GtotheReg_ @MLBNetwork @MadDogUnleashed Take the logos off the teams and in no world would the Yankees or astros be favored against the rays. But then again this is why I stopped listening to Mad Dog on XM radio like 7 years ago. Has always disrespected the rays

Lorena Kern @Nantli @MLBNetwork @MadDogUnleashed All MLB rankings should be renamed "Our favorite teams" because they sure as hell Dont rank them by how good they are at the moment!!

Trying to prove that continuing to run a line of endless nonsense loudly will keep people paying attention, Chris Russo listed the Los Angeles Dodgers at No. 7 in spite of not listing the team that leads the National League West — the Arizona Diamondbacks — at all.

No one is quite sure how he left the St. Louis Cardinals (5-8) off his top 10 list.

Loren Chavez @Chavez760 @MLBNetwork @MadDogUnleashed The yankees and astros could miss the playoffs and they still would be in his top 5

Dan Garnett @phillyphan2608 @MLBNetwork @MadDogUnleashed Is this a joke? How could anyone not have the 13-0 Rays at #1? Not only that both NY teams in the top 5? Is this real life?

Chris Russo brings to mind another crochety, old yelling head at Fox who is also attempting to remain relevant in today's sports world: Skip Bayless. No one is quite sure how these men remain on the air.

Hearmeb4ucme @hearmeb4ucme @MLBNetwork @MadDogUnleashed This man is basically the Skip Bayless of baseball. Rays the only undefeated team left an he has them at 4? Wow!

Native New Yorker Chris Russo's career began in 1984

SiriusXM host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo speaks onstage during Day 2 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV.

Chris Russo is just 63 years old, although his opinions are those of a much older and less in-touch individual. The native of Syosset, New York, has been bothering people over the airwaves since joining New York-area sports radio station WFAN in 1988. He is currently in the final year of a four-year contract he signed with MLB Network in 2019.

