When Fernando Tatis Jr. hit an NL-best 42 home runs as a 22-year-old during the 2021 MLB season, everyone thought that the San Diego Padres star was all but sure to be a future Hall of Famer.

But fans had to wait to get a glimpse of him in 2022 when it was announced that the Dominican suffered a fractured scaphoid in the winter of 2021-2022.

Just as Fernando Tatis Jr. was set to make his long-awaited comeback, the MLB announced that the 23-year-old had tested positive for drugs and received an 80-game suspension. Tatis filed an appeal, claiming that traces of banned narcotics were found in the cold medicine he was taking, but it was of no use.

Ahead of the expiration of Tatis' suspension on April 20, the San Diego Padres have sent them to their Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas. They wanted the youngster to get a feel for the game before his big return.

Barstool Baseball @StoolBaseball Fernando Tatís Jr has 3 HRs tonight for the El Paso Chihuahuas



He’s eligible to make his return on April 20th

In a recent game against the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Colorado Rockies' Triple-A team, Tatis launched 3 home runs. Although the star has sworn off of PEDs, some fans are wondering if that is really the case.

bigsportsguy88 @bigsportsguy88 @Jared_Carrabis He’s coming to the pharmacy to get more PEDs @Jared_Carrabis He’s coming to the pharmacy to get more PEDs

Due to his ban, Fernando Tatis Jr. was unable to represent the Dominican Republic in the recent World Baseball Classic. The former shortstop turned outfielder stated that missing out on the opportunity to represent his country was harder than missing out on MLB action.

Bill @Bill2024 @StoolBaseball He shouldn’t even be playing right now @StoolBaseball He shouldn’t even be playing right now

Many fans have branded Tatis Jr. as a "cheater," demonstrating that once a player gains a reputation for using controlled substances, it becomes very difficult for them to shake the infamy.

Matthew Silverio @MSilverio2020 @Jared_Carrabis This guy will always be viewed as a cheat * @Jared_Carrabis This guy will always be viewed as a cheat *

Padres manager Bob Melvin said that he was very pleased with Tatis' development during spring training. It remains to be seen to what extent fans plan to heckle Fernando Tatis Jr. when he makes his big-league return against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 20.

As young as he is, the Hall of Fame case is already in doubt for Fernando Tatis Jr.

As Alex Rodriguez proved to fans, it has become almost impossible to maintain a positive reputation after revelations of drug use. Although Tatis is still only 24, he will have to work very hard to gain back the respect that has been lost by frivolous decisions in his recent past.

