New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German achieved a historic milestone on June 28, 2023, by throwing the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history.

Domingo German's wife, Mara Vega, expressed her immense happiness and pride for her husband's accomplishment. In a heartfelt message on her recent Instagram post, she conveyed her belief that he truly deserved this achievement after working hard for it.

Domingo German and his wife Mara Vega have faced significant challenges in their relationship.

In 2022, German was suspended for 81 games due to allegations of domestic abuse against Vega. The incident occurred at a charity event in September 2019 when German reportedly slapped his wife.

According to MLB sources, German's behavior escalated and he became physically abusive toward Vega while intoxicated. Despite the distressing incident, Vega chose not to involve the police and remained with German.

Despite German's accomplishment, Twitter fans did not forget his controversies, including the domestic violence incident:

Tingus Pingus’s Burner @grahambled_eggs Domingo German had to apologize for domestic abuse and served a 10 game suspension earlier this season for a foreign substance found on him during a start. As far as I’m concerned King Felix has the most recent perfect game 🤷🏻‍♂️ Domingo German had to apologize for domestic abuse and served a 10 game suspension earlier this season for a foreign substance found on him during a start. As far as I’m concerned King Felix has the most recent perfect game 🤷🏻‍♂️

GMagz @b0nerjams03 Out of all the people to get the next perfect game, it had to be that piece of human garbage Domingo German. It’s hard to celebrate the rarest feat in baseball with this wife beater at the forefront of it. Forever tainted. Out of all the people to get the next perfect game, it had to be that piece of human garbage Domingo German. It’s hard to celebrate the rarest feat in baseball with this wife beater at the forefront of it. Forever tainted.

Brandon @TheRealB_ran Remember everyone, Domingo German was suspended 81 games for domestic violence. Remember everyone, Domingo German was suspended 81 games for domestic violence.

eduardo ﾒ𝟶 @mookieplzhomer domingo german should have no hit his wife domingo german should have no hit his wife

Peter Steeley Dan @ibashmybros Wow, Domingo German beat the odds & threw a perfect game! Google “Domingo German beat his girlfriend & is objectively a bad person” to find out more! Wow, Domingo German beat the odds & threw a perfect game! Google “Domingo German beat his girlfriend & is objectively a bad person” to find out more!

Domingo German's perfect game came against the Oakland Athletics, where he flawlessly retired all 27 batters he faced without allowing a hit, a walk, or hitting a batter. The last perfect game in MLB occurred nearly 11 years ago.

German's performance included nine strikeouts, and his elation was evident as he celebrated with his teammates after the final out.

German tearfully dedicated the accomplishment to his uncle who had passed away two days ago, saying that he had carried his memory throughout the game.

His perfect game was a redemptive moment for him, as he had faced struggles in his previous starts, allowing a high number of runs. Earlier in the season, he had also faced a suspension for violating MLB's foreign substances regulations.

The accomplishment provided a much-needed boost for German and showcased his resilience. The victory improved the Yankees' record but still left them trailing in the American League East standings.

Domingo German's suspension for using foreign substances

German was suspended for 10 games on May 17, 2023, by Major League Baseball (MLB) and fined for violating the league's ban on foreign substances on the pitching mound.

The penalty was imposed following German's ejection from a game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning after an umpire found his hand to be excessively sticky.

MLB's senior vice president for on-field operations, Michael Hill, announced the suspension and the fine. German did not appeal the decision and his suspension began immediately.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone acknowledged Domingo German's violation and said that the team would shoulder the consequences together.

In German's absence, right-hander Luis Severino, a two-time All-Star, was expected to be activated from the injured list to start in Germán's place against the Cincinnati Reds.

Severino recovered from a right lat strain and made a successful rehab start with Double-A Somerset.

It wasn't the first time Domingo German has faced scrutiny regarding foreign substances.

In a previous start against the Minnesota Twins on April 15th, umpires examined him but allowed him to continue pitching after asking him to wash off rosin residue from his hand.

Domingo German's suspension adds to the growing list of players facing penalties for using prohibited grip aids on the ball.

MLB has been cracking down on the issue for the past two years, with Mets pitcher Max Scherzer, Seattle's Héctor Santiago, and Arizona's Caleb Smith among the players previously suspended for similar violations.

