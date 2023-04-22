MLB Weather Report Today: Rain forecast, games at risk of postponement, and more on April 22, 2023

MLB fans know that springtime and baseball can prove to be a sticky or rather a slippery combination. Luckily, the rain has not affected early season play too much.

On Saturday, April 22, all 30 MLB teams will be in action. So far, no team is out of contention, and thus all clubs will be intent on doing all they can to keep pace within their division.

The Toronto Blue Jays' contest against the New York Yankees will represent the first MLB game of the day, with action getting underway at Yankee Stadium at 1:05 pm ET. Alek Manoah will be taking the mound for the Jays against Gerrit Cole, who he branded a "cheater" in the offseason. Moreover, Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. further fanned the flames when he stated that he would "never play for the Yankees."

Keegan Matheson @KeeganMatheson



“It’s a personal thing. It goes back with my family. That’s my decision and I will never change that.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on his off-season comments that he would never play for the Yankees (via interpreter):“It’s a personal thing. It goes back with my family. That’s my decision and I will never change that.” #BlueJays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on his off-season comments that he would never play for the Yankees (via interpreter): “It’s a personal thing. It goes back with my family. That’s my decision and I will never change that.” #BlueJays https://t.co/SJd766u25F

Weather during the day along the US East Coast is looking clear. However, some clouds and rain might roll in as the day enters its evening stages.

Among the games likely to be affected include the late innings of the Phillies' 3:05 home game against the Colorado Rockies. The Detroit Tigers' 7:05 game at Camden Yards is also in jeopardy.

Many of the stadiums hosting the action on April 22 have domed roofs. Shane McClanahan will take his 4-0 record and 1.57 ERA to the mound against the Chicago White Sox. Although showers are expected in the Tampa area, the 17-3 Rays will be sheltered from the terse conditions by Tropicana Field for their 4:10 pm game.

On the West Coast, things look just as good for MLB fans. The Los Angeles Angels and Giants will both be in action later in the day. Fans in both Californian cities can expect clear skies, sunshine, and temperatures that are expected to hover around the 70 degree mark.

"Oracle Park. My goodness" - Baseball History Nut

Saturday April 22 to hold plenty of storylines for MLB fans

Alongside the Cole-Manoah Rivarly taking center stage, Fernando Tatis Jr. is cementing his return to MLB baseball for the San Diego Padres. As such, fans should be grateful that most of the game look set to go ahead on a seemingly-perfect early season Saturday.

