The National League's top three vote-getters at each position for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game are Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and J.D. Martinez. Betts was chosen for his eighth All-Star Game, his third with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and his fourth overall start.

He has officially confirmed participating in the Home Run Derby on Monday, July 10, at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. Moreover, he has credited his wife for participating in the Home Run Derby.

Betts told SportsNet LA:

"Yeah, I stand by it, even though I don’t know that I really want to do it. The wife, she said, ‘You’ve got to do it’. It’s the last thing I haven’t done, so I’m going to do it, have fun with it, and we’ll see what happens."

Betts has 22 home runs this season and is now tied for fifth in MLB going into play on Monday. In addition, he is among the top players in MLB with 70 runs scored, an On-base plus slugging percentage of .960.

Mookie Betts' relationship with wife Brianna Hammonds'

One of the finest players in the league, Mookie Betts, has become well-known as the Los Angeles Dodger's star right fielder. After receiving numerous awards, he was named the American League MVP in 2018.

The baseball player joined the ranks of well-known individuals who married during the pandemic. Interestingly, Mookie Betts and Brianna Hammonds have been together since their high-school days.

Betts proposed Brianna during the 2020 LegaCCy award, and presented her with a diamond ring.

They welcomed their first child in November 2018, before getting engaged in January 2021. The couple tied the knot in December 2021.

Along with a stellar career, fans have commended the star for his dedication to his family and personal relationships.

