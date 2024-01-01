"Mr. Smile and future MVP" - Mets fans envision a great year for Francisco Lindor as star shortstop celebrates New Year with family

Four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor is doubtless looking forward to a big 2024 and the man fans call "Mr. Smile" ushered in the new year in style. The New York Mets shortstop celebrated the end of 2023 with his family and SNY Mets posted a video on X of the festivities, along with the caption:

"Happy New Year from the Lindors"

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on X, with many predicting an MVP year from the Puerto Rican star.

"Happy new year! MR. SMILE and future MVP! LGM!!!!"

Some, however, were in a less celebratory mood.

While Francisco Lindor has the talent to lead the Mets to a big 2024, he is spending some quality time with his family.

Winter is a special season for Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia Reguero

Winter must hold a special place in the hearts of Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia Reguero, as many of their milestones have come at the tail end of the year.

Katia is a classical violin player and also hosts "The Un-a-Parent Podcast," where she explores the unapparent realities of being a parent. Lindor met Katia on social media during his time with the then-Cleveland Indians. He told the New York Post in 2022:

“I messaged her on Instagram. Her picture popped up and I was like, ‘This girl is beautiful!’

“We talked for three months and then I met her in Arizona ‘cause I was out there for spring training,” he added. “We just hung out and I was like, ‘I think she’s the one.’ At first, I was a little bit like, ‘Ahh, I don’t want to really commit,’ but I knew that she was the one.”

The couple welcomed their daughter, Kalina, in Nove­mber 2020. The very next month, Lindor proposed and a year later, in December 2021, the couple got married. In June 2023, their second daughter, Amapola Chloé, was born.

Lindor and Katia recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Katia shared a series of photos with her Instagram followers, along with the caption:

"Celebrating two years married to my soulmate. These 730 days as your ~legal~ partner have been a beautiful journey filled with growth, understanding, laughter, tears, and shared dreams."

Mets fans are hoping for a banner in 2024 and it will be interesting to see if Lindor can live up to their lofty expectations.

