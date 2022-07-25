"Much needed rebound win!" "Can we play like this every game?" - New York Yankees fans celebrate a shutout victory over the Baltimore Orioles

The New York Yankees took the series win over the Baltimore Orioles with a statement victory, six runs to none. The shutout came just after an Orioles upset win and went a long way to ease the nerves of Yankees fans. A victory like this meant the team was clicking on both sides of the ball.

The Orioles have been surging in the last few weeks, playing high-level baseball and winning 12 of their last 15 games. The New York Yankees extended their MLB-leading win total to 66 and are still the team to beat.

It did not take long for Yankees fans to bask in this victory, as they have so many times before.

Despite consistently being one of the best teams in baseball, Yankees fans are always ready for things to fall apart. This win let them know that the wheels aren't coming off anytime soon.

Beating a division rival is the best type of win, and New York Yankees fans got to experience it in full today.

Nestor Cortes had a great game and was instrumental to the New York Yankees' victory. His catcher Jose Trevino also played great, going 4-4 with one RBI.

The Yankees and their fans are thrilled that they will be going into their upcoming series against the New York Mets with momentum.

The Yankees have won more games than any other team in baseball this season, but their fans still cherish every win.

New York Yankees pick up where they left off at the All-Star break

Jose Trevino gets a hit against the Orioles.

The Yankees have been the top team in the MLB all season, and that trend continues after the All-Star break. It is not unusual for top teams to come out slowly after the break, but the Yankees did not lose any speed.

With Aaron Judge hititng his 37th home run of the season and Jose Trevino going perfect at the plate, this victory was never in doubt. This upcoming series against the Mets will be a great test for this Yankees team. The series starts Tuesday night, so the Yankees will be well rested coming into that matchup.

The New York Yankees won a tough series on the road against the Baltimore Orioles. Not only did the Yankees win the game by shutout, but they also ended the hotstreak of their division rivals.

