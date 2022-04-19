“I’m bummed that I won’t be able to make that start” - Multiple unvaccinated Boston Red Sox players to miss the series against the Toronto Blue Jays, pitcher Tanner Houck on the list

The Boston Red Sox will be missing a few key players when they cross the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays. The Canadian government requires all travelers to be vaccinated with either one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of other COVID-19 vaccines.

Julian McWilliams @byJulianMack



“I think it’s a personal choice for everyone whether they get it or not,” Houck said



bostonglobe.com/2022/04/17/spo… Tanner Houck tells the Globe that he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19. Because of Canada’s vaccine mandate, Houck won’t be able to pitch next Tuesday in Toronto.“I think it’s a personal choice for everyone whether they get it or not,” Houck said Tanner Houck tells the Globe that he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19. Because of Canada’s vaccine mandate, Houck won’t be able to pitch next Tuesday in Toronto. “I think it’s a personal choice for everyone whether they get it or not,” Houck said bostonglobe.com/2022/04/17/spo…

"Tanner Houck tells the Globe that he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19. Because of Canada’s vaccine mandate, Houck won’t be able to pitch next Tuesday in Toronto. “I think it’s a personal choice for everyone whether they get it or not,” Houck said" - @ Julian McWilliams

The Canadian government's vaccine requirement has significant repercussions for the Boston Red Sox. They will be without starting pitcher Tanner Houck, who was scheduled to pitch the second game of the series.

Who is Boston Red Sox Tanner Houck?

Tanner Houck was drafted by the Blue Jays in the 12th round of the 2014 MLB Draft but declined to sign with them and went on to play college baseball at the University of Missouri. Houck was drafted by the Red Sox with the 24th pick in the 2017 MLB Draft.

Houck signed with the Red Sox and made his debut for them in September 2020. He started three games in 2020 and went 3-0 with a 0.53 ERA in three starts.

Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox

Houck spent the 2021 season in the major and minor leagues. He ended up making 18 appearances (with 13 starts) for the Red Sox and went 1-5 with a 3.52 ERA.

Houck has played well in his two starts this season. He has one win and a 3.00 ERA in nine innings.

Toronto Star @TorontoStar Starting pitcher Tanner Houck told the Boston Globe on Sunday that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and won’t pitch during the four-game series beginning Monday, April 25. thestar.com/news/world/us/… Starting pitcher Tanner Houck told the Boston Globe on Sunday that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and won’t pitch during the four-game series beginning Monday, April 25. thestar.com/news/world/us/…

"Starting pitcher Tanner Houck told the Boston Globe on Sunday that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and won’t pitch during the four-game series beginning Monday, April 25." - @ Toronto Star

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays both have a handful of games before they play each other in Toronto. The Blue Jays are leading the American East division with a 6-4 record and are coming off a 4-3 victory against the Oakland Athletics.

The Red Sox are 5-5 and tied for second in the AL East with the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays. They are coming off an 8-3 loss against the Minnesota Twins.

The Red Sox are prepared to work around the absence of Tanner Houck and other players.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt