"MVP i"m afraid" "The man is on another level" - MLB Twitter reacts to another stellar outing from Shohei Ohtani as defending MVP K's 11

Shohei Ohtani has been a freak of nature lately. Unfortunately for his team, the Los Angeles Angels, times have been better. Despite having some of the best players in the game, the Angels find themselves in third place in the American League West, behind both the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. They are now 12 games out of first spot.

This is due to an MLB-worst 14-game losing skid that came last month. Ohtani and his fellow former MVP teammate Mike Trout both went through some cold streaks during the slide. However, Ohtani has begun to turn heads once again from the pitching mound.

Shohei Ohtani strikes out 11 as fans call for a second MVP title

We all know how lethal Shohei Ohtani can be from the batter's box. Ohtani had an Angels record eight RBIs in a game last week against the Kansas City Royals. Recently, though, it has been his pitching that has made headlines.

In the game following his eight RBIs, Ohtani struck out 13 Kansas City Royals. The highest number of strikeouts in his career went along with eight innings and not a single run allowed.

Last night, Shohei Ohtani picked up right where he left off. On Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox at Angels Stadium, Ohtani struck out 11. His 11 strikeouts came in only 5.2 innings in which he did not allow a run. The Angels held on to win the game 4-1.

Shohei Ohtani has now pitched 21 2/3 innings without allowing a run. He has also only allowed 10 hits over his past three games in starts against the Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, and Chicago White Sox.

After finishing last season with a record of 9-2, Ohtani now has a record of 7-4. Although he will likely finish with a worse record this season than he did in 2021, his ERA is currently 2.86, compared to 3.18 in 2021.

Ohtani's 2021 numbers undoubtedly propelled him to win the 2021 AL MVP Award. Fans have turned to Twitter to share their thoughts about giving the award to Shohei Ohtani again this season.

The Los Angeles Angels are off on Thursday before playing a big series this weekend against the Houston Astros. The Angels look to get some wins as the Astros pull further and further ahead. Ohtani will likely not pitch in that series.

