"My biggest red flag is" - When Olivia Dunne unveiled a surprising fact for fans looking to get in her good books

With over 12 million followers on TikTok, gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most widely-known figures in America today. However, through the barrage of content on the LSU star's feed, fans rarely get a chance to uncover personal truths about her.

Last summer, Dunne appeared in a video for pop culture outlet OutKick. In the clip, the New Jersey native discussed her "red flags" and "green flags." According to Dunne, "not being a fan of LSU" is her biggest turn-off, while being a good teammate is a sure way to get her to like you.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020, Dunne began to post videos of her gymnastics routines online. Before long, her following ballooned. The 21-year-old now has tens of millions of followers spread out across her various platforms.

For a while, Dunne was seen as one of the most eligible bachelorettes around. However, that all changed last summer when she announced that she was in a relationship with pitcher Paul Skenes, who graduated from LSU earlier this year. Skenes, 21, was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with their first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

Expand Tweet

Although Dunne maintains that having fun is the primary motivator for her videos, they have made her fabulously wealthy. She benefitted from a 2021 NCAA rule change that allowed athletes to gain income from their name, image and likeness. Ever since, Dunne has reaped the financial benefits and was even paid some $50,000 for making a single social media post earlier this year.

Despite the glamor of fame, it has not come without downsides. The young star claims that she is no longer able to attend in-person classes, citing safety concerns. Additionally, Dunne has claimed that she requires a full-time security detail after having received numerous threats online.

Who wouldn't want to be friends with Olivia Dunne?

By outlining her red and green flags, Dunne has outlined her criteria for friendship, and maybe possibly more. Revered by millions, this information may serve as a more valuable claim than many believe.

Regardless, Dunne's time at Louisiana State University is numbered, as she is set to graduate this spring with a degree in Communications. That said, it is likely that these stipulations will continue to ring true for Dunne far into the future.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.