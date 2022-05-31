“My girlfriend just said she only knows who Derek Jeter is from The Other Guys” - New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter reacts to hilarious fan Tweets, wants to be an extra in the next Mark Wahlberg movie

Derek Jeter is settling into his new Twitter persona. The New York Yankees legendary shortstop created his first-ever account on the platform this morning and shocked baseball fans who have been calling for it for years. Jeter introduced himself subtly, but strongly. He replied to an eight-year-old Tweet by a user with under 250 followers who wondered why Jeter did not have a Twitter account.

"Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses." - @ Derek Jeter

Jeter's only been on Twitter for a little over four hours, but he's already accumulated 107.8 thousand followers. An hour ago, he posted the video everyone's been waiting for: his first fan tweets reaction video.

New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter reacts to hilarious fan tweets, wants to be an extra in the next Mark Wahlberg movie

Jeter's first fan tweets reaction video consisted of seven hand-picked, hilarious tweets that the legend reacted to. They ranged from comments about Jeter's baseball legacy to tweets by fans confessing old and new celebrity crushes for the Hall of Famer. Here's the full video.

"Hey @markwahlberg, let me know if you need an extra in the next movie. #FanTweets @Twitter @TwitterSports" - @ Derek Jeter

One user said she was "madly in love" with Jeter when she was twelve years old. Jeter chuckled and asked how old she was now. After watching the video, the user replied with some heart emojis and said she is now 24 years old.

"I am now 24, still love you! This is so cool!!" - @ katy 13

Another fan said he's never understood all the "Jeter hate." Jeter laughed and delivered an excellent response.

"I don't understand the hate sometimes either, but I'll tell you what: it's better than people not having an opinion," he said. "Also means I was doing my job."

The best tweet, however, came from a user named Ricky Angelo, who said that his girlfriend only knew who Derek Jeter was because of Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrall's hit comedy "The Other Guys." Jeter loved it.

"That's really not the first time I've heard that," he said. "I had a whole bunch of lines that were in there, and they cut it and just put it straight to DVD. I memorized my lines, too. I was good. I was prepared."

Jeter clearly had a blast working with Wahlberg and wants to do it again. In the post's caption, he wrote:

"Hey @markwahlberg, let me know if you need an extra in the next movie."

That doesn't seem like an offer Mark Wahlberg would turn down.

