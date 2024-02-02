"My kneecap went up into my thigh" - Mallory Swanson reveals severity of brutal pre-World Cup injury

Mallory Swanson, wife of MLB shortstop Dansby Swanson, is a professional soccer player who plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League. The 25-year-old has also represented the USA on the international stage and has been an excellent forward for both her nation and club.

However, the soccer star missed out on the grandest stage due to injury, as she couldn't represent her country in the 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup. Her knee got injured three months before the event in a friendly against the Republic of Ireland.

In an interaction with Sam Mewis, Mallory Swanson revealed the severity of her brutal pre-World Cup injury.

"I tore my patellar tendon. That tendon just like completely ruptured and my kneecap went up into my thigh," Swanson said on The Women's Game.

"The training staff came on the field, and they put my kneecap back in place, and, then, I got relief and was better," Swanson continued.

Swanson added on how emotional it was for her and the rest of the team during that injury.

"Then I remember screaming Rose (Lavelle's) name because I was like, I need someone over here," she said.

"Then Alyssa (Naeher) came over, and I was grabbing her ankles while they were putting them back into place. Alex (Morgan) was over there. Crystal (Dunn) was there for a little bit, and, then, I think I had to tap out because, I mean, my kneecap wasn't in place."

Mallory Swanson had surgery two days later and did the math to get fit in time before the World Cup final.

However, a week and a half later, Swanson experienced signs of a septic joint and required emergency surgery. Swanson said that she was "very ill," was on IV antibiotics for six weeks and had a PICC line.

Will Mallory Swanson participate in this year's Paris Olympics?

During the same interaction, she told Mewis that her knee is 'feeling good.' However, Swanson is not sure if she will be able to play in the inaugural Gold Cup, between Feb. 17 and Mar. 10.

"Whatever the team needs, I'll do," Mallory Swanson said. "Everyone is on the same page of whatever timeline is best for you, do that.

"Right now, I don't know if I'm going to go to the Gold Cup or if I'll be in preseason with Chicago during that time. I think we are really taking it day by day and training by training just to see how I'm reacting and all the ins and outs of that kind of stuff."

The Paris Olympics takes place in July and August, and if her recovery goes well, she might make the roster for the quadrennial event.

