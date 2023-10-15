Mallory Pugh Swanson finally made her much-awaited return to the field after months out of action due to a knee injury. The Chicago Red Stars player of the NWSL missed the World Cup as a result, where the USWNT were knocked out in the Round of 16.

Mallory, the wife of Chicago Cubs starter Dansby Swanson, has missed most of this year because of a left patella tendon tear she faced during USA's pre-World Cup friendly against Ireland.

Before getting injured, Swanson had seven goals in 2023. She had a six-game goal-scoring streak, the fourth-highest in USWNT history. She was removed from the game in the 40th minute and immediately flown out of Texas to her home in Chicago, where Dansby also plays.

After serving months out of action, Swanson finally posted pictures of herself back on the playing field training with the Red Stars.

The NWSL is nearing its conclusion, as Chicago have one last game left before the season ends. There is no news on whether Mallory Swanson will feature in the starting XI for the team.

"The smiles & boots are back on," Mallory Pugh wrote on Instagram.

Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson's relationship history

Mallory Pugh Swanson and Dansby Swanson are currently considered among the more popular couples in North American sports. They have been together for the last six years when the pair met through Mallory's brother-in-law, Jace Peterson.

Jace and Dansby were close friends when the latter was a shortstop playing in Atlanta. Jace introduced the couple, and they started dating. After moving on from the Braves, Dansby signed for the Cubs ahead of the 2022 season, mainly because Mallory was signed to the Red Stars then.

After five years of dating, they tied the knot in December 2022. The couple recently moved to a new home worth $3.5 million that belonged to the former Cubs President Theo Epstein.