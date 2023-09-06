At the annual LA Lakers Night on Friday, Natalia Bryant, the oldest daughter of Kobe Bryant, threw the ceremonial first pitch before the Dodgers game. And she did so while sporting some new Nike Kobe signature trainers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers held a touching tribute to honor Kobe, Gigi and the Bryant family. Natalia unveiled the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in a never-before-seen "Dodgers" colorway. The use of color and the level of detail were perfect.

Fans were amazed after watching Natalia wear a Nike Kobe 6 Protro in memory of her father, Kobe Bryant.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant's incredible career

Shooting guard Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, spent his 20-year NBA career with the LA Lakers. He won five NBA championships, was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA team member, 12-time All-Defensive team member, the 2008 MVP and two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Regarding overall regular season and postseason scoring, Kobe Bryant ranks fourth. He also twice led the NBA in scoring. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame posthumously in 2023, and he was chosen for the NBA 75th Anniversary team.

In 2008 and 2012, he won gold medals while competing for the American Olympic teams. He won the 2018 Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for the film "Dear Basketball," which was released in 2017.

Bryant; his daughter, Gianna; and seven others perished in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California, in 2020. After his death, many memorials and tributes were released, and the All-Star MVP Award was changed to his name.