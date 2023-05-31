Nathan Eovaldi contract details: What is Rangers pitcher's salary for 2023 season?

Right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi became one of Texas Rangers’ significant additions in December 2021 when he signed a two-year contract worth $34 million. The details of the contract were announced by the team revealing that Eovaldi's deal includes a third-year vesting option and performance incentives.

According to multiple reports, the contract has the potential to reach three years and $63 million under certain conditions. In the first two years of the deal, Eovaldi will earn a base salary of $34 million. Additionally, he can receive a bonus of $3 million each year if he reaches 160 innings pitched, a milestone he has achieved twice in his career.

At the end of the second year, Nathan Eovaldi has a player option for the third year. If he pitches a combined 300 innings in 2023 and 2024, he can trigger a $20 million option for the 2025 season, along with an additional $3 million in potential bonus money.

Eovaldi, who has played 11 Major League seasons, most recently with the Boston Red Sox, brings a wealth of experience to the Rangers. He played a key role in the Red Sox's 2018 World Series victory and earned an All-Star berth in 2021. Last season, Eovaldi made 20 starts and posted a 6-3 record with a 3.87 ERA.

How does Nathan Eovaldi add up to the Rangers’ rotation?

The addition of Nathan Eovaldi bolsters the Rangers' starting rotation, which already features Jacob deGrom, another high-profile signing for the team this offseason. With Eovaldi's arrival, the Rangers now have a strong starting rotation that includes Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, and Martin Perez, providing much-needed depth and experience.

Nathan Eovaldi adds up to the Rangers’ rotation alongside Jacob deGrom

The Rangers' investment in their pitching staff reflects their commitment to improving the team's overall performance. The organization has prioritized strengthening the rotation to complement its young and promising position players. The addition of Eovaldi adds a proven veteran presence to guide and mentor the team's emerging talents.

While the Rangers continue to focus on improving their bullpen and outfield, their emphasis on acquiring quality starting pitchers shows their determination to compete at a higher level in the 2023 season. With Eovaldi joining a rotation that boasts both talent and depth, the Rangers are positioning themselves for a successful campaign in 2023 and beyond.

