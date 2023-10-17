Nathan Eovaldi revisits pitching performance against Alex Rodriguez following close call against Astros in second ALCS game

Nathan Eovaldi's performance in Game 2 of the ALCS left fans and analysts in awe as he navigated a bases-loaded, no-outs situation with the grace of a seasoned veteran. The Texas Rangers pitcher, facing a pivotal moment in the fifth inning, showcased nerves of steel and an arsenal of pitches that left the Houston Astros swinging at thin air.

The high-pressure situation brought back memories for Eovaldi, who, in a postgame interview with none other than Alex Rodriguez, remarked:

"You're the one who got me on that back in '15."

The reference harked back to their shared time as bullpen teammates with the New York Yankees in 2015. It was a testament to the camaraderie and shared experiences that transcend team rivalries.

The Texas Rangers now have a two-game commanding lead in the ALCS

Eovaldi's escape act in the fifth inning played a crucial role in securing the Rangers' 5-4 victory, giving them a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

With the bases loaded and a raucous Astros crowd anticipating a comeback, Eovaldi struck out Yainer Diaz and Jose Altuve before inducing a groundout from Alex Bregman. The magician-like escape not only showcased Eovaldi's pitching prowess but also underscored the trust Texas manager Bruce Bochy had in his right-hander.

Eovaldi’s stellar fifth inning was crucial to help the Rangers extend their ALCS lead to 2-0.

The decision to leave Eovaldi in the game proved wise, as he delivered a masterful performance, utilizing a diverse mix of pitches to keep the Astros at bay.

Eovaldi's journey from the pressure cooker of the fifth inning to the jubilant celebration at the end of the game mirrored the resilience and determination that define postseason baseball.

As the ALCS shifts to Globe Life Field in Arlington for Game 3, Eovaldi's stellar performance has not only given the Rangers a series lead but has also cemented his status as a key player in their quest for a championship.