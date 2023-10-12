MLB Championship Series schedule 2023: Dates, How to Watch, TV Channel & Live Stream

The schedules for the MLB Championship Series have been released, and even though we await the winner of the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, fans can start looking ahead. The four teams vying for a World Series berth will be in action from October 15 to October 24 (if necessary).

Unlike the opening round of the postseason, the Championship Series will be a best-of-seven format, meaning that the first team to win four games will advance for a spot in the World Series.

All you need to know about the American League Championship Series

The ALCS will be a battle of Texas as the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers will square off in a best-of-seven series. The first game of their matchup will take place on October 15, with Game 7 coming on October 23 if the series needs to extend that far.

All games during the ALCS will be broadcast live on Fox/FS1, with the first two games being held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The third and fourth games will shift to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, which is roughly 257 miles away from Houston.

Game # and Date Time (ET) TV Channel ALCS Game 1, Oct. 15 8:15 p.m. ET FOX ALCS Game 2, Oct. 16 4:37 p.m. ET FOX/FS1 ALCS Game 3, Oct. 18 8:03 p.m. ET FS1 ALCS Game 4, Oct. 19 8:03 p.m. ET FS1 ALCS Game 5, Oct. 20 5:07 p.m. ET FS1 ALCS Game 6, Oct. 22 8:03 p.m. ET FS1 ALCS Game 7, Oct. 23 8:03 p.m. ET FOX/FS1

All you need to know about the National League Championship Series

While the ALCS matchup has been set, the NLCS opponents have yet to be determined. Currently, only the Arizona Diamondbacks have secured a berth in the NLCS, with the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies still battling in the Division Series. The Phillies hold a 2-1 lead over the Braves thanks to their 10-2 victory on Wednesday night.

Similar to the ALCS, the NLCS will also be a best-of-seven series, with the winner of the Phillies and Braves playing host for the first two games. The first game will be held on Monday, October 16, with a potential Game 7 being played on Tuesday, October 24.

Game # and Date Time (ET) TV Channel NLCS Game 1, Oct. 16 8:07 p.m. ET TBS NLCS Game 2, Oct. 17 8:07 p.m. ET TBS NLCS Game 3, Oct. 19 5:07 p.m. ET TBS NLCS Game 4, Oct. 20 8:07 p.m. ET TBS NLCS Game 5, Oct. 21 8:07 p.m. ET TBS NLCS Game 6, Oct. 23 5:07 p.m. ET TBS NLCS Game 7, Oct. 24 8:07 p.m. ET TBS

All games will also be available on various streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV and SlingTV.