Nathan Eovaldi Stats: Looking at the new Texas Rangers pitcher's 2022 season

The Texas Rangers continued to revamp their pitching rotation after landing former Boston Red Sox free-agent starter Nathan Eovaldi. The Rangers and Eovaldi agreed to a two-year, $34 million deal with a player option for the 2025 campaign.

After spending the past five seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Eovaldi joins a new-look Texas Rangers pitching rotation that now features the likes of Jacob deGrom, Jake Odorizzi and Andrew Heaney.

Thanks for it all, Nate.

For the rest of my life, I will never forget Nathan Eovaldi—who had already had Tommy John surgery twice—putting his career on the line to save the #RedSox bullpen in one of the longest WS games in history.Thanks for it all, Nate. For the rest of my life, I will never forget Nathan Eovaldi—who had already had Tommy John surgery twice—putting his career on the line to save the #RedSox bullpen in one of the longest WS games in history.Thanks for it all, Nate.https://t.co/5xODNCueno

Over 109.1 innings with the Boston Red Sox in 2022, Eovaldi finished with a 6-3 record, while posting a 3.87 ERA with 103 strikeouts. His strikeout total was the fourth-highest of his career.

While Eovaldi has continued to perform as an effective starter in the MLB, injuries have been a major issue for the veteran. The 32-year-old veteran has undergone several surgeries throughout his career, including two Tommy John surgeries.

If he can stay healthy, he will be a useful addition to the Texas Rangers' rotation as they attempt to reach the postseason for the first time since 2016. He has thrown over 150 innings three times in his career, so it is not out of the realm of possibility that Eovaldi can produce all season long for Texas.

Ol’ Saint Mick @ColeyMick When the Red Sox acquired Nathan Eovaldi, the collective reaction was “meh.” His most famous outing was a loss. Four years later, he leaves beloved. Boston legend, worth every penny, wish him nothing but the best in Texas. When the Red Sox acquired Nathan Eovaldi, the collective reaction was “meh.” His most famous outing was a loss. Four years later, he leaves beloved. Boston legend, worth every penny, wish him nothing but the best in Texas.

After a disappointing 2022 season that saw the Texas Rangers finish 68-94, the addition of Nathan Eovaldi should help improve the pitching rotation that finished 22nd in the league for a team ERA and 21st in strikeouts.

Notable additions to the Texas Rangers aside from Nathan Eovaldi

Aside from Eovaldi, the Rangers landed Jacob deGrom and Andrew Heaney in free agency, while trading for veteran Jake Odorizzi. The new pitching combination should help the Rangers contend for a spot in the postseason.

The Rangers were able to pry Jacob deGrom away from the New York Mets, signing the two-time Cy Young Award winner to a five-year deal worth $185 million. The contract also includes a sixth-year option that would add another $37 million in that final year.

Steve Cohen:

