Texas Rangers Rotation: Looking at the team's formidable pitching lineup after Nathan Eovaldi's addition

The Texas Rangers' pursuit of World Series success continued as the team announced the signing of veteran pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. The two-year, $34 million deal with the Rangers has a player option for the 2025 campaign.

After five seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Eovaldi joins a Texas Rangers pitching rotation that now features the likes of Jacob deGrom, Martin Perez, Jon Gray, Jake Odorizzi and Andrew Heaney.

Texas Rangers Insider @RangersInsiders Potential Texas Rangers Starting Pitching Staff

1. Jacob deGrom

2. Martin Perez

3. Jon Gray

4. Andrew Heaney

5. Jake Odorizzi/Dane Dunning/Glenn Otto

When he is on top of his game, Nathan Eovaldi could be an unhittable, strikeout artist, however, his injury history may be the biggest red flag entering the 2023 season.

The 32-year-old veteran has undergone several surgeries throughout his career, including two Tommy John surgeries. Miraculously, Eovaldi has remained an effective starter. Through 109.1 innings with the Boston Red Sox last season, Eovaldi finished with a 6-3 record, while recording 103 strikeouts and posting a 3.87 ERA.

A deeper look at the Texas Rangers' newest pitching additions

Aside from Eovaldi, the Rangers landed Jacob deGrom and Andrew Heaney in free agency, while trading for veteran Jake Odorizzi. The revamped rotation may give Texas its best opportunity to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

In one of the biggest moves in free agency, the Rangers were able to pry Jacob deGrom away from the New York Mets, signing the two-time Cy Young Award winner to a five-year deal worth $185 million. The contract also includes a sixth-year option that would add another $37 million in that final year.

"Jacob deGrom takes out full-page ad in The Post to thank Mets and their fans" - New York Post Sports

A week after landing deGrom, the Rangers signed free agent Andrew Heaney to a two-year contract worth $25 million. The deal, which has an opt-out after the first season, can increase to $37 million if Heaney reaches the incentives laid out during the negotiation.

The final notable addition to the Texas rotation was the acquisition of veteran Jake Odorizzi from the Atlanta Braves. The move saw the Rangers send Kolby Allard to the Braves in exchange for the 32-year-old pitcher. He finished the 2022 season with a 6-6 record while racking up 86 strikeouts with a 4.40 ERA.

