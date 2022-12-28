Former Boston Red Sox star pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has reportedly agreed to terms on a contract with the Texas Rangers. Eovaldi was an All-Star in 2021 and is still capable of being dominant when healthy. He was injured during the 2022 season, but should be ready for the 2023 season.

The Rangers have been surprisingly aggressive this season as they look to gain ground in the American League East. This is no easy task considering the powerhouse teams that share their division in the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners.

News of this reported contract agreement was posted to Twitter by MLB insider Robert Murray.

Robert Murray @ByRobertMurray Free-agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a contract, according to sources familiar with the deal.

This could be a great signing for the Texas Rangers, who were looking to improve their roster across the board.

Adding Nathan Eovaldi proves the Texas Rangers are committed to building a strong rotation

Earlier this offseason, the Rangers made headlines by signing former New York Mets star pitcher Jacob deGrom. They have now added one of the best pitchers left available to join deGrom. It is a strong pairing that could prove capable of shutting down some of the league's best offenses.

Jared Carrabis, an MLB analyst and noted Boston Red Sox fan, wished farewell to the fan favorite pitcher on Twitter.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Yeah, this one also felt inevitable. Thanks for '18, Nate. Absolute Boston legend forever.

"Thanks for ‘18, Nate. Absolute Boston legend forever" - Jared Carrabis

The addition of Nathan Eovaldi gives the Rangers a tremendous starting rotation and they should see tremendous improvement in 2023.

