Jake Odorizzi Stats: A look at the new Texas Rangers pitcher's career stats

The MLB offseason is in full swing. The Atlanta Braves traded veteran pitcher Jake Odorizzi to the Texas Rangers for Kolby Allard. As part of the deal, the team will cover $10 million of his $12.5 million 2023 salary after the pitcher picked up his player option.

The move comes before Thursday night's opening for free agency and is seen by Atlanta fans as a positive for the World Series-contending team and their general manager Alex Anthopoulos.

Although Odorizzi has been hit-or-miss at times, he has proven to be an effective arm in the pitching rotation and coming out of the bullpen. In 2022, he finished the season with a 6-6 record through 106.1 innings pitched for the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves. He also racked up 86 strikeouts while posting a 4.40 ERA.

Throughout his 11 seasons in the Majors, Odorizzi has a career 3.99 ERA with 1172 strikeouts. He was also selected for the 2019 All-Star team.

"Good depth move from Texas acquiring Jake Odorizzi. He's been a solid pitcher his entire career and will serve as a back-end starter. I still see the Rangers in on deGrom/Rodon too." - Discuss Baseball

While the Braves had to retain the bulk of Odorizzi's 2023 salary, the move frees up $2.5 million in valuable salary for the star-studded roster. Every little bit counts this time of the year, and Atlanta's championship window is open right now.

Kolby Allard is a 25-year-old pitcher who was originally drafted by Atlanta in 2015. While he has never lived up to expectations as the 14th overall pick in that draft, he has been involved in two deals for the team. First, to acquire Chris Martin from the Texas Rangers, then trading him back in the Jake Odorizzi deal.

"Alex used Kolby Allard to milk everything possible out of Chris Martin. Took on Jake Odorizzi to unload Will Smith. Brought back Kolby to get rid of Odorizzi’s contract. Wizard shit." - brandohausen

Allard may not play for the Braves in 2023, as he is coming off of a dreadful season with the Texas Rangers. He posted a 7.29 ERA in 10 relief appearances for the team last year.

Jake Odorizzi, the traveling man

In 11 Major League seasons, Odorizzi has made his way around the country. The Texas Rangers will now be his sixth franchise in the MLB. He debuted in 2012 with the Kansas City Royals before spending time with the Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros, and Atlanta Braves.

