Nationals vs. Angels: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 28, 2025

The Washington Nationals will face the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, the second of three games at Angel Stadium this weekend. Coming into this game, the Nationals are last in the NL East with a 34-48 record, while the Angels are third in the AL West with a 40-41 record.
Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out on Saturday.
Nationals vs Angels prediction
Taking the mound for the Nationals is righty Michael Soroka, who has struggled to keep the runs down this season, with a 3-5 record, along with a 5.06 ERA and 59 total strikeouts.
The entire Nationals batting lineup enjoyed success in the series opener, with every single hitter recording at least one RBI on Friday. The likes of James Wood, CJ Abrams, Luis Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe have led the way for Washington in 2025.
For the hosts, it is veteran Kyle Hendricks making his latest start. On paper, Hendricks has fared slightly better than his counterpart this year, with a 5-6 record, along with a 4.83 ERA and 55 total strikeouts. Offensively, Taylor Ward, Nolan Schanuel, Jo Adell and Zach Neto have been productive for the Halos lately.
Having suffered a disappointing collapse in the second half of Friday's game, the hosts should come into Saturday's game motivated to secure an important win and level the series.
Prediction: Washington Nationals 4, Los Angeles Angels 5
Odds
Money Line: Washington Nationals +100, Los Angeles Angels -118
Run Line: Washington +1.5 (-208), Los Angeles -1.5 (+155)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-182), Under 7.5 (+135)
Injury report
Nationals injuries
- Dylan Crews: 10-day IL (Back)
- Paul DeJong: 10-day IL (Face)
- Keibert Ruiz: 10-day IL (Head)
- Orlando Ribalta: 15-day IL (Bicep)
- Andrew Chafin: 15-day IL (Hamstring)
- Derek Law: 15-day IL (Forearm)
- Josiah Gray: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- DJ Herz: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Mason Thompson: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Angels injuries
- Yoan Moncada: 10-day IL (Knee)
- Jorge Soler: 10-day IL (Back)
- Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (Hand)
- Robert Stephenson: 15-day IL (Bicep)
- Anthony Rendón: 60-day IL (Hip)
- Ben Joyce: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Zach Neto: day-to-day (Shoulder)
Expert's picks
Having lost Friday's series opener, the hosts will want to hit back in Saturday's game. Playing at home, where they have often looked at their best, the Halos should have enough quality to accomplish that goal.
Money Line: Los Angeles Angels -118
Run Line: Washington +1.5 (-208)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-182)