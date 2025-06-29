Nationals vs. Angels: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 29, 2025

The Washington Nationals take on the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, for the third and final game of the series at Angel Stadium. Coming into this game, Washington are bottom of the NL East with a 34-49 record, while Los Angeles sit third in the AL West with a 41-41 record.
Let's take a look at the odds, and how the action might play out in Sunday's series finale.
Nationals vs Angels prediction
Taking the mound for the Nationals is lefty Mitchell Parker, who has been decent, with a 5-8 record, along with a 4.59 ERA and 59 strikeouts.
Offensively, James Wood, CJ Abrams, Nathaniel Lowe and Luis Garcia have led the way for Washington.
For the Halos, it is young Jack Kochanowicz making his latest start. On paper, Kochanowicz has fared slightly worse than his counterpart so far this year, with a 3-8 record, along with a 5.49 ERA and 59 total strikeouts.
At the plate, Logan O'Hoppe, Nolan Schanuel, Taylor Ward and Jo Adell have enjoyed plenty of success for the hosts this season.
The hosts have been the more consistent team so far this season, and should have enough quality to secure an important win on Sunday, clinching the series in the process.
Prediction: Washington Nationals 4, Los Angeles Angels 5
Odds
Money Line: Washington Nationals +109, Los Angeles Angels -128
Run Line: Washington +1.5 (-179), Los Angeles -1.5 (+133)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-200), Under 8.5 (+149)
Injury report
Nationals injuries
- Dylan Crews: 10-day IL (Back)
- Paul DeJong: 10-day IL (Face)
- Orlando Ribalta: 15-day IL (Biceps)
- Andrew Chafin: 15-day IL (Hamstring)
- Derek Law: 15-day IL (Forearm)
- Josiah Gray: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- DJ Herz: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Mason Thompson: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Keibert Ruiz: 7-day IL (Head)
Angels injuries
- Yoan Moncada: 10 Day IL (Knee)
- Jorge Soler: 10 Day IL (Back)
- Chris Taylor: 10 Day IL (Hand)
- Robert Stephenson: 15 Day IL (Bicep)
- Anthony Rendón: 60 Day IL (Hip)
- Ben Joyce: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
- Zach Neto: day-to-day (Shoulder)
Expert's picks
The hosts' hitters have often been at their dynamic best when playing at home, and should enjoy success against the Nationals' starter. Coming off a comfortable victory in Saturday's game, the Halos should be able to carry that momentum forward and clinch the series here.
Money Line: Los Angeles Angels -128
Run Line: Washington +1.5 (-179)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-200)