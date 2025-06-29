Nationals vs. Angels: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 29, 2025

The Washington Nationals take on the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, for the third and final game of the series at Angel Stadium. Coming into this game, Washington are bottom of the NL East with a 34-49 record, while Los Angeles sit third in the AL West with a 41-41 record.

Ad

Let's take a look at the odds, and how the action might play out in Sunday's series finale.

Nationals vs Angels prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Taking the mound for the Nationals is lefty Mitchell Parker, who has been decent, with a 5-8 record, along with a 4.59 ERA and 59 strikeouts.

Washington Nationals v San Diego Padres - Source: Getty

Offensively, James Wood, CJ Abrams, Nathaniel Lowe and Luis Garcia have led the way for Washington.

Ad

Trending

For the Halos, it is young Jack Kochanowicz making his latest start. On paper, Kochanowicz has fared slightly worse than his counterpart so far this year, with a 3-8 record, along with a 5.49 ERA and 59 total strikeouts.

At the plate, Logan O'Hoppe, Nolan Schanuel, Taylor Ward and Jo Adell have enjoyed plenty of success for the hosts this season.

The hosts have been the more consistent team so far this season, and should have enough quality to secure an important win on Sunday, clinching the series in the process.

Ad

Prediction: Washington Nationals 4, Los Angeles Angels 5

Odds

Money Line: Washington Nationals +109, Los Angeles Angels -128

Run Line: Washington +1.5 (-179), Los Angeles -1.5 (+133)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-200), Under 8.5 (+149)

Injury report

Nationals injuries

Dylan Crews: 10-day IL (Back)

Paul DeJong: 10-day IL (Face)

Orlando Ribalta: 15-day IL (Biceps)

Andrew Chafin: 15-day IL (Hamstring)

Derek Law: 15-day IL (Forearm)

Josiah Gray: 60-day IL (Elbow)

DJ Herz: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Mason Thompson: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Keibert Ruiz: 7-day IL (Head)

Ad

Angels injuries

Yoan Moncada: 10 Day IL (Knee)

Jorge Soler: 10 Day IL (Back)

Chris Taylor: 10 Day IL (Hand)

Robert Stephenson: 15 Day IL (Bicep)

Anthony Rendón: 60 Day IL (Hip)

Ben Joyce: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Zach Neto: day-to-day (Shoulder)

Expert's picks

The hosts' hitters have often been at their dynamic best when playing at home, and should enjoy success against the Nationals' starter. Coming off a comfortable victory in Saturday's game, the Halos should be able to carry that momentum forward and clinch the series here.

Ad

Money Line: Los Angeles Angels -128

Run Line: Washington +1.5 (-179)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-200)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More