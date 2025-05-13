Nationals vs. Braves: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 13, MLB 2025

The Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves will play Game 2 of their series Tuesday night. Atlanta picked up a 4-3 win in the series opener, and these National League East rivals are extremely familiar with each other.

Washington is coming into this game with an overall record of 17-25, and Atlanta is only slightly better at 20-21. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and some predictions that should be made.

Nationals vs. Braves prediction

Spencer Schwellenbach is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Nationals have dropped six straight games, and they don't appear as if they will figure things out anytime soon. Washington has gotten 11 home runs from James Wood this season, but there are too many holes in that lineup.

Michael Soroka will start for the Nationals. He is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA. The Nationals just need Soroka to give them a chance in this game, but that's not a strength of his.

Spencer Schwellenbach will be on the mound for the Braves, and he has pitched well despite a 1-3 record. Schwellenbach enters this game with a 3.61 ERA, and he should have some success against the Nationals.

Austin Riley is having a huge season at the plate for Atlanta as he leads the team with eight home runs and 25 RBIs. Atlanta should have another solid offensive game in this one, as they can win another game.

Prediction: Atlanta Braves 5, Washington Nationals 3

Nationals vs. Braves odds

Money Line: Washington Nationals +195, Atlanta Braves -235

Run Spread: Nationals +1.5 (-105), Braves -1.5 (-115)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (EVEN), Under 8.5 (-120)

Nationals vs. Braves injuries

Washington Nationals injury report

Orlando Ribalta (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right biceps strain)

Derek Law (RHP); 15-Day IL (Right forearm inflammation)

Paul DeJong (INF): 10-Day IL (Fractured nose)

DJ Herz (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left UCL sprain)

Josiah Gray (RHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Atlanta Braves injury report

Ronald Acuna Jr. is still injured - Source: Imagn

Spencer Strider (RHP): 10-Day IL (Right hamstring strain)

Ronald Acuna Jr. (RF): Late May (Torn left ACL)

Nacho Alvarez Jr. (INF): 10-Day IL (Left wrist inflammation)

Reynaldo Lopez (RHP): TBD (Right shoulder inflammation)

Nationals vs. Braves picks

Focusing on the Braves when making picks should be the strategy. Atlanta is the better team, and they have the better starting pitcher on the mound.

Money Line: Atlanta Braves -235

Run Spread: Braves -1.5 (-115)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-120)

