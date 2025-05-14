Nationals vs. Braves: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 14, MLB 2025

The Washington Nationals will face the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday for Game 3 of their four-game series. Atlanta has won the first two games, leaving Washington searching for answers.

The Nationals are 17-26, while the Braves are back to .500 at 21-21, and the odds favor them to win on Wednesday.

Nationals vs. Braves prediction

Bryce Elder is pitching today - Source: Imagn

James Wood is having a big season at the plate for Washington with 11 home runs, but the team is struggling to score. Wood hasn't been getting much help from his teammates, which has been a problem for the Nationals.

Mitchell Parker heads to the matchup with a 3-3 record and a 3.97 ERA. Washington will need a dominant start from Parker; however, he's facing a strong lineup.

Bryce Elder will start for Atlanta, looking to turn his season around. Elder has gone 2-2 with a 4.97 ERA, but he's capable of pitching better.

Austin Riley is heating up at the plate for the Braves as he leads the team with eight home runs and 26 RBIs. It will be the offense for Atlanta that pushes the team to another big win.

Prediction: Atlanta Braves 5, Washington Nationals 2

Nationals vs. Braves odds

Money Line: Washington Nationals +140, Atlanta Braves -165

Run Spread: Nationals +1.5 (-145), Braves -1.5 (+120)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (+105), Under 9.5 (-125)

Nationals vs. Braves injuries

Washington Nationals injury report

Orlando Ribalta (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right biceps strain)

Derek Law (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right forearm inflammation)

Paul DeJong (INF): 10-Day IL (Fractured nose)

DJ Herz (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left UCL sprain)

Mason Thompson (RHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Josiah Gray (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right elbow/forearm flexor strain)

Atlanta Braves injury report

Ronald Acuna Jr. (RF): Late May (Torn left ACL)

Spencer Strider (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hamstring strain)

Nacho Alvarez Jr. (INF): 60-Day IL (Left wrist inflammation)

Reynaldo Lopez (RHP): TBD (Right shoulder inflammation)

Joe Jimenez (RHP): Rest of season (Left knee surgery)

Nationals vs. Braves picks

Here are other picks that should be made based on the odds for this matchup.

Money Line: Atlanta Braves -165

Run Spread: Braves -1.5 (+120)

Total Runs: Under 9.5 (-125)

