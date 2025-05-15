Nationals vs. Braves: Game 4, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 15, MLB 2025

The Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves are set to meet on Thursday afternoon for the fourth and final game of their ongoing series. Washington was able to pick up a win in Game 3 of the series, but the Braves currently hold a 2-1 series advantage.
The Nationals come into this matchup with a record of 18-26, while the Braves are currently sitting at 21-22 on the year. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and a prediction that should be made.
Nationals vs. Braves prediction
The Washington Nationals come into this game with an ERA of 5.39, and that is something that needs to change moving forward. Trevor Williams is set to make this start and he is sitting at just 2-4 with a 5.88 ERA so far this season.
James Wood and CJ Abrams are leading the Nationals on offense this season, but they don't always get a ton of help. Wood has belted 11 home runs this season, and Abrams is hitting .311 to lead the way.
AJ Smith-Shawver comes into this game with a record of 2-2, and he is going to be on the mound for Atlanta. He should be able to go deep to give the Braves a good chance to win.
Austin Riley comes into this game with eight home runs and 26 RBIs, and he's been carrying the offense. Atlanta is a good offensive team, and it will roll to a big win.
Prediction: Atlanta Braves 6, Washington Nationals 3
Nationals vs. Braves odds
Money Line: Washington Nationals +165, Atlanta Braves -200
Run Spread: Nationals +1.5 (-110), Braves -1.5 (-110)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-125), Under 8.5 (+105)
Nationals vs. Braves injuries
Washington Nationals injury report
Orlando Ribalta (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right biceps strain)
Derek Law (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right forearm inflammation)
Paul DeJong (INF): 10-Day IL (Fractured nose)
DJ Herz (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left UCL sprain)
Josiah Gray (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right elbow/forearm flexor strain)
Atlanta Braves injury report
Spencer Strider (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hamstring strain)
Ronald Acuna Jr. (RF): 60-Day IL (Torn left ACL)
Nacho Alvarez Jr. (IF): 10-Day IL (Left wrist inflammation)
Reynaldo Lopez (RHP): TBD (Right shoulder inflammation)
Joe Jimenez (RHP): All of 2025 (Left knee surgery)
Nationals vs. Braves picks
Even though Washington was able to win a game on Wednesday night, Atlanta is going to take control of this matchup. Focusing on the Braves when making picks is the way to go.
Money Line: Atlanta Braves -200
Run Spread: Braves -1.5 (-110)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-125)