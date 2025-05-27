Nationals vs Mariners: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 27, 2025

The Washington Nationals and Seattle Mariners will begin a three-game interleague series on Tuesday night. Washington comes into this series with an overall record of 24-29, while Seattle is now sitting at 29-23 on the year.

These are teams that are in very different places at this point of the season, but the series opener should be a good matchup. Here is a look at the odds for this game and some predictions.

Nationals vs. Mariners prediction

Logan Evans is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Washington Nationals have been a solid offensive team this season, but the pitching staff has been letting them down. Mitchell Parker is going to start in this game, and he has gone 4-3 with a 4.39 ERA so far this season.

James Wood sets the tone on offense for the Nationals as he leads the way with 13 home runs. Washington will need to score runs to win this game, but that won't be easy.

Cal Raleigh continues to have a huge season for the Mariners as he has belted 17 home runs. Seattle has been a much better offense at home, but Raleigh has been hitting everywhere.

Logan Evans is set to start for Seattle in this matchup, and he is 2-1 with a 3.33 ERA. Look for Evans to be good enough as the Mariners take control of this game on offense.

Prediction: Seattle Mariners 5, Washington Nationals 3

Nationals vs. Mariners odds

Money Line: Washington Nationals +135, Seattle Mariners -160

Run Spread: Nationals +1.5 (-160), Mariners -1.5 (+135)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-130), Under 7.5 (+110)

Nationals vs. Mariners injuries

Washington Nationals injury report

Kyle Finnegan (RHP): Day to day (Right arm fatigue)

MacKenzie Gore (LHP): Day to day (Stiff left thigh)

Jacob Young (CF): 10-Day IL (Left shoulder AC sprain)

Orlando Ribalta (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right biceps strain)

Derek Law (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right forearm inflammation)

Dylan Crews (OF): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Seattle Mariners injury report

Logan Gilbert (RHP): 15-Day IL (RIght elbow flexor strain)

Bryce Miller (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow inflammation)

Trent Thornton (RHP): 15-Day IL (Appendicitis)

Jackson Kowar (RHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Luke Raley (1B/OF) 10-Day IL (Right oblique strain)

Nationals vs. Mariners picks

There are several ways to make predictions for this matchup, but focusing on the Seattle Mariners is the best strategy to use.

Money Line: Seattle Mariners -160

Run Spread: Mariners -1.5 (+135)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-130)

