Mariners' Logan Gilbert makes major announcement; Justin Turner's, Ty France's, Ryne Stanek's wives react

Seattle Mariners starter Logan Gilbert is slowly compiling another stellar campaign for the squad. The hurler currently holds a 2.37 ERA across six starts with 44 strikeouts. Although he has posted just one win this year, his recent announcement is recently a bigger victory than anything else that he has experienced before.
On Tuesday night, Gilbert, along with wife Aviles, announced that they are expecting a baby boy. Logan and Aviles has been married since November 2022 and in the coming fall, they will welcome the latest addition to their family. In addition, many well-wishers sent their congratulations to the couple.
"For this child, we have prayed! Baby boy coming this fall" - Logan and Aviles Gilbert
Justin Turner's, Ty France's, and Ryne Stanek's wives all sent their well wishes to the couple. In addition, Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller also sent his congratulations to teammate Logan and wife Aviles.
The announcement of the pair came with multiple photographs of the ultrasound test with another featuring the couple's dog.
Mariners pitcher's All-Star selection celebrated by wife
In 2024, Logan Gilbert earned his first All-Star nod after a brilliant year on the mound. The young hurler led all of the majors in games started with 33 and innings pitched with 208.2. As a tribute his All-Star selection, his wife Aviles made a heartwarming post on Instagram.
"All Star Game 2024. What an amazing experience to watch your dream of making the ASG team come true. I’m beyond proud that your beautiful hard work got recognized this week. I am so grateful to be a part of the celebrations! I love you, Logan!" Aviles wrote.
Gilbert finished the season with a 9-12 record with a 3.23 ERA, an MLB-best .0887 WHIP, and 220 strikeouts. With his selection, he became just the third Mariners pitcher in the 2020s to be selected for the All-Star Game alongside Luis Castillo and George Kirby who were selected in the 2023 edition of the event.
At the time of writing, Gilbert holds the lowest ERA amongst the Seattle starters with at least six starts this campaign.