Mariners' Logan Gilbert makes major announcement; Justin Turner's, Ty France's, Ryne Stanek's wives react

Seattle Mariners starter Logan Gilbert is slowly compiling another stellar campaign for the squad. The hurler currently holds a 2.37 ERA across six starts with 44 strikeouts. Although he has posted just one win this year, his recent announcement is recently a bigger victory than anything else that he has experienced before.

On Tuesday night, Gilbert, along with wife Aviles, announced that they are expecting a baby boy. Logan and Aviles has been married since November 2022 and in the coming fall, they will welcome the latest addition to their family. In addition, many well-wishers sent their congratulations to the couple.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"For this child, we have prayed! Baby boy coming this fall" - Logan and Aviles Gilbert

Trending

MLB players' wives and girlfriends congratulated the Gilbert couple (avilesjgilbert/Instagram)

Justin Turner's, Ty France's, and Ryne Stanek's wives all sent their well wishes to the couple. In addition, Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller also sent his congratulations to teammate Logan and wife Aviles.

The announcement of the pair came with multiple photographs of the ultrasound test with another featuring the couple's dog.

Mariners pitcher's All-Star selection celebrated by wife

In 2024, Logan Gilbert earned his first All-Star nod after a brilliant year on the mound. The young hurler led all of the majors in games started with 33 and innings pitched with 208.2. As a tribute his All-Star selection, his wife Aviles made a heartwarming post on Instagram.

"All Star Game 2024. What an amazing experience to watch your dream of making the ASG team come true. I’m beyond proud that your beautiful hard work got recognized this week. I am so grateful to be a part of the celebrations! I love you, Logan!" Aviles wrote.

Gilbert finished the season with a 9-12 record with a 3.23 ERA, an MLB-best .0887 WHIP, and 220 strikeouts. With his selection, he became just the third Mariners pitcher in the 2020s to be selected for the All-Star Game alongside Luis Castillo and George Kirby who were selected in the 2023 edition of the event.

At the time of writing, Gilbert holds the lowest ERA amongst the Seattle starters with at least six starts this campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More