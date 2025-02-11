Julio Rodriguez 'kicking in the desert' with Kevin Durant gets 2-word reaction from Mariners teammate Bryce Miller

Seattle Mariners rising superstar Julio Rodriguez recently linked up with NBA legend Kevin Durant. Rodriguez shared snaps from the meet-up on social media, and Bryce Miller and Isaiah Thomas were among the notable athletes who reacted.

On Monday, Rodriguez shared a three-snap Instagram post, possibly from Durant's residence in Arizona. The duo were in sports casuals with the Mariners' star's Adidas outfit being more noticeable.

Funnily enough, only the first snap of the post, in which the duo posed showing off their attitude, was not blurred. Duran had the same pose in the second snap while the third snap had the duo in laughter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Kicking it in the desert 🏜️🤘🏽" - Rodriguez captioned the post.

Trending

Bryce Miller, Rodriguez's teammate at the Mariners commented:

"Ohhhhhhhhhhh bueno ‼️"

Isaiah Thomas, who was Durant's teammate in the Suns last season, commented:

"My bros 🏁"

Comments sections of Julio Rodriguez's post

After the social media post, Rodríguez re-shared the third snap on his Instagram stories, adding Drake's 2017 hit single Do Not Disturb and captioning it:

"one of the real ones" (translated from Spanish)

Screenshot of Julio Rodriguez's Instagram story (Source - Instagram/jrodshow44)

Julio Rodríguez aims to bounce back after his first season without an All-Star or Silver Slugger selection.

Julio Rodriguez promotes Seattle-based online remittance service

On Monday, Julio Rodriguez shared an Instagram video post promoting Remitly, an online remittance service based in Seattle. The Mariners superstar claimed that the partnership with the company enabled him to easily transfer money for his philanthropic housing project in his hometown. The project is in Loma de Cabrera, Rodriguez's hometown in the Dominican Republic.

"#RemitlyAmbassador Giving back to the place that shaped me means everything. 🏠⚾ Thanks to @Remitly, I was able to send money to help rebuild the community center in Loma de Cabrera. Grateful to see the finished product and proud to create opportunities for the next generation," Rodriguez captioned the post.

Founded in 2011 as BeamIt Mobile by Matthew Oppenheimer, Josh Hug, and Shivaas Gulati, the company changed to its current name in August 2012. It went public in September 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback