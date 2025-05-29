Nationals vs Mariners: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 29, 2025

The Washington Nationals and Seattle Mariners will wrap up their three-game series on Thursday night, and this will be the rubber match. Seattle won the series opener by a score of 9-1, and Washington responded with a 9-0 triumph in Game 2.

The Nationals are now sitting at 25-30 on the season after the win on Wednesday, and Seattle has been much better at 30-24. Here is a look at the odds for the series finale and a prediction on how things will play out.

Nationals vs. Mariners prediction

James Wood is having a huge season - Source: Imagn

MacKenzie Gore is slated to start for Washington on Thursday night, and he has had some interesting results this season. Gore comes into this game at just 2-5 on the year but does sport a solid ERA of 3.47.

James Wood is having a monster season at the plate for the Nationals as he leads the team with 15 home runs and 40 RBIs. Wood needs some help from his teammates, but he got plenty in the Game 2 win.

Cal Raleigh continues to put up massive numbers for Seattle as he has belted 19 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Seattle is still waiting for other players to get going, but Raleigh gives it a chance each night.

Emerson Hancock will start in the series finale for the Mariners, and he is 2-2 with a 5.95 ERA. Hancock has gotten hit hard at times, but he will pitch well enough for the Mariners to win this game.

Prediction: Seattle Mariners 4, Washington Nationals 3

Nationals vs. Mariners odds

Money Line: Washington Nationals EVEN, Seattle Mariners -120

Run Spread: Nationals -1.5 (+165), Mariners +1.5 (-200)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-105), Under 7.5 (-115)

Nationals vs. Mariners injuries

Washington Nationals injury report

Jacob Young (CF): 10-Day IL (Left shoulder AC sprain)

Orlando Ribalta (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right biceps strain)

Derek Law (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right forearm inflammation)

Dylan Crews (OF): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Mason Thompson (RHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Paul DeJong (INF): 10-Day IL (Fractured nose)

DJ Herz (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left UCL sprain)

Josiah Gray (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right elbow/forearm flexor strain)

Seattle Mariners injury report

Logan Gilbert (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow flexor strain)

Bryce Miller (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow inflammation)

Luke Raley (1B/OF); 10-Day IL (Right oblique strain)

Victor Robles (RF): 10-Day IL (Left shoulder dislocation)

Trent Thompson (RHP): 15-Day IL (Appendicitis)

Nationals vs. Mariners picks

This should be a great contest to finish out a competitive series, but it will be the Mariners that win this game and the series.

Money Line: Seattle Mariners -120

Run Spread: Mariners +1.5 (-200)

Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-115)

