Cal Raleigh breaks Dodgers legend's 70-year-old record

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is blowing hot and after his 19th home run of the season, he broke a 70-year-old record held by LA Dodgers legend and Hall of Famer Roy Campanella.

Ad

On Tuesday, Raleigh struck two home runs against the Washington Nationals. The first one came in the first inning as the Mariners catcher hit a solo shot off Mitchell Parker to extend the team's lead to 3-0. Raleigh's record-breaking second home run came in the fifth inning.

According to MLB stats expert Sarah Langs, Raleigh now holds the record for the most home runs by a primary-position catcher through his team’s first 53 games of a season, surpassing Campanella's mark of 18 set in 1955.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

With his second home run, the switch-hitter had his third multi-home run game of the season and his first coming from his right-hand side.

Moreover, with the Mariners fighting to stay in postseason contention, Raleigh’s bat has been a game-changer. His 19 home runs lead all MLB catchers and rank among the league's top power hitters.

Cal Raleigh exudes confidence after two blasts

Cal Raleigh was the MVP of the Mariners' 9-1 win over the Nats on Tuesday. He now leads the American League in home runs and trails only Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, who has 20, for the MLB lead.

Ad

After the game, Raleigh made his feelings known, expressing confidence after two home runs.

"I definitely feel the confidence is there,” Raleigh said, “in the sense of, obviously, early in my career, I got turned around a lot right-handed. And I was just not getting the reps there, the consistent reps. If a lefty was on the mound, maybe that'd be a day I got off or something like that. So I just think it all started when I started getting everyday reps and getting that confidence back.”

Ad

Raleigh's home runs turn out to be winners. In 16 games, when he has homered at least once, the Mariners are 13-3. Raleigh was filled with gratitude knowing his home run earned him comparisons with all-time greats of the sport.

“Those are some old names, so it’s pretty cool,” Raleigh said. “I say this a lot, but probably one day I’ll look back and be pretty thankful. It’s a pretty cool thing to look at.”

If the catcher continues his production, he'll probably get lots of MVP votes when the season ends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More