Nationals vs. Mets: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 19, 2025

The New York Mets are on the road to the Washington Nationals for a three-game series, part of a make-or-break 13-game stretch against divisional rivals until Aug. 31.
The Mets (66-58) remain second in the NL East and in the final NL Wild Card standings. They managed a series win against the Seattle Mariners after five consecutive losses.
The Nationals (50-74), meanwhile, are last in the NL East and drew a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies in their most recent outing.
Nationals vs. Mets Game 1: Betting Odds & Weather
Time: 6:45 p.m. ET at Nationals Park
Money Line: Mets -204, Nationals +168
Total Runs: Over/Under is 9.0 runs
Weather: Mostly Sunny, 71 degrees F, 34% precipitation, Wind 9 mph
Nationals vs. Mets Game 1: Injuries & Lineups
Injuries
Nationals
- Josiah Gray: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Trevor Williams: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- DJ Herz: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Derek Law: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- Keibert Ruiz: 7 Day IL (Concussion)
Mets
- Drew Smith: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Max Kranick: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Griffin Canning: 60 Day IL (Achilles),
- Christian Scott: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Jose Siri: 60 Day IL (Shin),
- Dedniel Nunez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- A.J. Minter: 60 Day IL (Lat),
- Danny Young: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Tylor Megill: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Nick Madrigal: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Jesse Winker: 60 Day IL (Back)
Expected Lineups
Nationals
- LF James Wood L
- SS CJ Abrams L
- 2B Paul DeJong R
- 1B Josh Bell S
- C Riley Adams R
- RF Dylan Crews R
- 3B Brady House R
- DH A. Chaparro R
- CF Jacob Young R
Mets
- SS F. Lindor S
- RF Juan Soto L
- LF B. Nimmo L
- 1B Pete Alonso R
- DH Jeff McNeil L
- C F. Alvarez R
- CF C. Mullins L
- 3B R. Mauricio S
- 2B Brett Baty L
Nationals vs. Mets Game 1: Expert picks and prediction
David Peterson (7-5, 3.30 ERA, 1.28 WHIP) gets the starter battle on paper against Jake Irvin (8-7, 5.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP).
While both teams rank a joint 18th in collective batting average (.244), the Nationals' collective ERA (5.34) is the second worst in the MLB compared to the eighth-best Mets' 3.79 ERA.
Juan Soto and Pete Alonso hold the major batting records for the Mets, while those are divided between James Wood and C.J. Abrams for the Nats. Soto and Alonso have received some help from Francisco Lindor, currently on a five-game multi-hit streak.
The Mets should take this one with Washington as the underdogs.
Prediction: Mets 6, Nationals 5
Picks: Mets ML (-204), Over 9.5 runs