Nationals vs Mets: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 12, 2025

Juan Soto and the Mets are gunning for a sweep of his former squad, the Washington Nationals, in Game 3 of their NL East showdown in Queens. The Metropolitans escaped with a 5-4 victory in extras during the opening match, while shutting down the visitors 5-0, yesterday.

Ace Kodai Senga is scheduled to start the series-closer opposite former All-Star Michael Soroka. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m., Eastern.

Nationals vs. Mets recent form and records

With the Tigers' surprising loss to the Orioles, Carlos Mendoza's men now hold the best win percentage in MLB at .647. New York has tallied an impressive 44-24 record, including an major league best 26-7 record at home.

The Nats, on the other hand, have posted a 30-37 record and has lost four-straight games. Washington are currently third in the NL East and has a run differential of -57.

Nationals vs. Mets odds

Money Line: WAS (+191), NYM (-213)

Run Spread: WAS +1.5 (-110), NYM -1.5 (-110)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (+102), U 8.5 (-121)

Mets vs. Dodgers injuries

WAS injury report

Josiah Gray (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Dylan Crews (RF): 10-day IL (oblique)

Derek Law (RP): 15-day IL (forearm)

Orlando Ribalta (RP): 15-day IL (biceps)

Paul DeJong (3B): 10-day IL (face)

NYM injury report

Nick Madrigal (3B): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Mark Vientos (3B): 10-day IL (hamstring)

Sean Manaea (SP): 60-day IL (oblique)

Jose Siri (CF): 10-day IL (tibia)

Frankie Montas (SP): 60-day IL (lat)

Drew Smith (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

A.J. Minter (RP): 60-day IL (lat)

Jessie Winker (LF): 10-day IL (oblique)

Brooks Raley (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Nationals vs. Mets projected lineup

WAS projected lineup

C.J. Abrams (SS)

James Wood (LF)

Luis Garcia (2B)

Josh Bell (DH)

Nathaniel Lowe (1B)

Robert Hassell (RF)

Keibert Ruiz (C)

Jose Tena (3B)

Jacob Young (CF)

Michael Soroka (SP, 3-3 | 4.86 ERA | 35 K)

NYM projected lineup

Francisco Lindor (SS)

Brandon Nimmo (LF)

Juan Soto (RF)

Pete Alonso (1B)

Jared Young (DH)

Jeff McNeil (2B)

Luis Torrens (C)

Tyrone Taylor (CF)

Brett Baty (3B)

Ronny Mauricio (DH)

Kodai Senga (SP, 6-3 | 1.59 ERA | 65 K)

Nationals vs. Mets picks and game prediction

Barring any major surprises from Nats starter Michael Soroka or the team's batting lineup, the Metropolitans should comfortably close out Game 3 for a series sweep. Team ace Kodai Senga should theoretically take care of the Washington's hitting order that's 20th in the league in OPS.

Run Line: NYM -1.5 (-110)

Total Runs: U 8.5 (-121)

Prediction: NYM wins, 3-1

