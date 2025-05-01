Nationals vs. Phillies: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 1, MLB 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies have answered their season-long five-game losing streak with a four-game winning streak after taking successive series against the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals. They'll attempt to bust the broom out on their division rivals Thursday after scoring 7-6 and 7-2 wins at Citizens Bank Park in the first two games of this series.

Rob Thomson will send Taijuan Walker to the mound in the finale with the veteran looking to halt a personal two-game losing streak. The Nats will counter with bullpen arm turned starter Brad Lord who is yet to register a win at the MLB level.

Nationals vs. Phillies recent form and records

Washington

The Nationals have been one of the bigger disappointments in the league. Entering the year, baseball pundits were bullish of Washington making some noise in the NL East regardless of owning a 69.5-game win total.

The Nats sit five-games under .500 through 31 games, resulting in a -$165 return on investment for $100-per-bet MLB bettors. A majority of the defeats have occurred on the road, where they're 4-11 and $717 in the red.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia has also been a loser for baseball bettors a month into the season. Despite a 17-13 record, they've posted a -$135 ROI, largely due to a losing 6-9 road record (-$372).

It's been an entirely different story at home however, with the Phillies winning 11 of 15 and netting $237 in profit. They're 3.5-games in back of the NY Mets for division bragging rights, and +230 to win it per current futures odds at DK.

Injuries

Washington

Paul DeJong 3B 10 Day IL - Face

Andres Chaparro 1B 10 Day IL - Oblique

Orlando Ribalta RP 15 Day IL - Bicep

Michael Soroka RP 15 Day IL - Biceps

Cade Cavalli SP 15 Day IL - Elbow

Derek Law RP 15 Day IL - Forearm

DJ Herz SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Mason Thompson RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Josiah Gray SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Philadelphia

Brandon Marsh CF 10 Day IL - Hamstring

Ranger Suarez SP 15 Day IL - Back

Starting Pitchers

Brad Lord (0-3, 4.67 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 21 hits (1 HR) & 9 ER with a 13:9 K/BB ratio in four 2025 starts.

Tossed 4.0 IP of 5 hit (1 HR) & 2 ER ball with 3:0 K/BB ratio vs. NY Mets last start.

This will be his first career start against the Philadelphia Phillies.

0-2 with a 5.23 ERA and 6:5 K/BB ratio in 10.1 IP on the road in 2025

Taijuan Walker (1-2, 2.78 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 21 hits (2 HR) & 7 ER with a 20:10 K/BB ratio in five 2025 starts.

Tossed 3.0 IP of 6 hit (0 HR) and 2 ER ball with 4:2 K/BB ratio at Chicago Cubs last start.

2-1 with a 3.76 ERA & 35:15 K/BB ratio in 38.1 career IP thrown vs. the Nationals.

1-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 11:5 K/BB ratio in 15.0 IP at home in 2025.

Must-Watch Hitters

Washington

Josh Bell has done next to nothing for the Nationals this season. The former power hitter is slashing .137/.228/.275/.503 with four home runs and 11 RBIs. He's also struck out in better than 25 percent of his at-bats.

However, he sports a .492 slugging percentage within Citizens Bank Park, which is one of the highest outputs of his career. One of his four career hits against Taijuan Walker reached the cheap seats, and he's +475 to get ahold of one tonight.

Philadelphia

It's gotten so bad for Alec Bohm that he's been relegated to the eighth spot in the Phillies' batting order. Though better against left-handed than right-handed pitching over the course of his career, one thing that's remained throughout his rough start to 2025 has been a keen batting eye.

All three of his walks have occurred against righties, and Brad Lord enters his fifth start walking 4.7 batters per nine innings. This could be the spot the Phillies' third baseman turns things around. He's +145 to accrue 2+ bases and +170 to plate an RBI after being benched last night.

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds

Thursday 5/1 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Washington Nationals +150 +1.5 -135 O 10 -102 Philadelphia Phillies -180 -1.5 +114 U 10 -118

Nationals vs. Phillies expert picks and game prediction

With the Nationals seemingly unable to get out of their own way, and Brad Lord failing to exude much of any confidence, look for the Phillies to come out on top and sweep this series. The offense should rake in its fair share of runs, but betting run lines on home teams isn't normally advised since they wouldn't have to bat in the ninth with a lead.

So, instead of laying the big number with Philadelphia at DraftKings Sportsbook, bet the "No" for the Phillies to bat in the bottom of the ninth at -120.

Nationals vs. Phillies Prediction: Philadelphia Win 5-4

