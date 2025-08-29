Nationals vs. Rays: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 29, 2025

The Washington Nationals (53-80, 5th in the NL East) will host the Tampa Bay Rays (64-69, 4th in the AL East) in a three-game interleague series over the weekend. Both teams have had mixed results in the lead-up to this battle.
The Nationals are currently on a five-game losing streak, and their losses in this period have come against the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies. Before this streak, they won three games in a row.
The Rays put together a three-game winning streak earlier this week but have since lost two against the Cleveland Guardians. Before this week, Tampa Bay had lost four in a row.
Nationals vs. Rays Game 1: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 6:45 p.m. ET at Nationals Park
Money Line: Rays -146, Nationals +122
Total Runs: Over/Under is 9.0 runs
Weather: Mostly Sunny, 77 degrees Fahrenheit, 0% precipitation, Wind 9 mph
Nationals vs. Rays Game 1: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Nationals
- Josiah Gray: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Trevor Williams: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- DJ Herz: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Derek Law: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- Keibert Ruiz: 7 Day IL (Concussion),
- Drew Millas: day-to-day (Finger)
Rays
- Hunter Bigge: 60 Day IL (Lat),
- Richie Palacios: 60 Day IL (Knee),
- Stuart Fairchild: 60 Day IL (Oblique),
- Shane McClanahan: 60 Day IL (Tricep),
- Nathan Lavender: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Alex Faedo: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Manuel Rodriguez: 60 Day IL (Forearm)
- Ha-Seong Kim: 10 Day IL (Back),
- Jonathan Aranda: 10 Day IL (Wrist),
- Taylor Walls: 10 Day IL (Groin),
- Jonny Deluca: 10 Day IL (Hamstring),
Expected Lineups
Nationals
- LF James Wood L
- SS CJ Abrams L
- 1B Josh Bell S
- C Riley Adams R
- 2B Luis Garcia L
- DH Daylen Lile L
- RF Dylan Crews R
- 3B Brady House R
- CF R. Hassell L
Rays
- LF C. Simpson L
- 3B J. Caminero R
- 1B Yandy Diaz R
- 2B Brandon Lowe L
- DH C. Morel R
- CF E. Pereira R
- RF Josh Lowe L
- SS C. Williams R
- C Nick Fortes R
Nationals vs. Rays Game 1: Expert Prediction and Picks
Tampa Bay's Adrian Houser (7-4, 2.88 ERA) and Washington's Mitchell Parker (7-14, 6.01 ERA) will face off in the starting pitcher battle. While this seems like a mismatch on paper, Houser has given away four or more runs in three of his starts since getting traded to Tampa Bay in early August. His counterpart, Parker, has given up four losses in his last five games.
The Rays have the 11th-best collective lineup average at .251, with Yandy Diaz and Junio Caminero being the stars. One other relevant statistic is that the Nationals have a high 6.46 ERA in their last ten games. On the batting front, C.J. Abrams has driven in five runs in this stretch for the Nationals, while James Wood continues establishing himself as a star batter for the team.
Prediction: Rays 6, Nationals 5
Picks: Rays ML (-146), Over 9.0 runs