Nationals vs. Red Sox: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 6, 2025

The Boston Red Sox have so far steamrolled the Washington Nationals in the first two games of the series. They have outscored the home team 21-5 and will be hoping to continue that form and earn the series sweep.

Ad

Heading into the series, Boston (45-45) was on a five-game losing streak on the road. They have four wins in their last five games but remain fourth in the AL East, 6.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays at the top. As for the Nationals (37-52), they are in damage control, dead last in the NL East, 15.0 games away from the top spot.

Nationals vs. Red Sox Game 3: Betting Odds & Weather

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Time: Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

Ad

Trending

Money Line: Red Sox (-270), Nationals (+220)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 runs (even), Under 8.5 runs (-120)

Weather: Mostly Sunny, 87 degrees F, 3% precipitation, Wind 7 mph

Nationals vs. Red Sox Game 3: Injuries & Lineups

Injuries

Nationals

Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm),

Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow),

Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back),

Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps),

DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox

Zack Kelly: 15-Day IL (oblique),

Justin Slaten: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

Luis Guerrero: 15-Day IL (elbow),

Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (elbow),

Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (knee),

Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (hip),

Alex Bregman: 10-Day IL (quadricep),

Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee),

Masataka Yoshida: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee),

Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor),

Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Ad

Expected Lineups

Nationals

SS CJ Abrams [L] LF James Wood [L] 2B Amed Rosario [R] 1B N. Lowe [L] RF Alex Call [R] 3B Brady House [R] DH Paul DeJong [R] C Keibert Ruiz [S] CF Jacob Young [R]

Red Sox

LF Jarren Duran [L] DH R. Anthony [L] 1B Abraham Toro [S] C C. Narvaez [R] RF Wilyer Abreu [L] SS Trevor Story [R] 3B M. Mayer [L] 2B D. Hamilton [L] CF C. Rafaela [R]

Ad

Nationals vs. Red Sox Game 3: Prediction and Picks

The Nationals announced that they will have rookie starter Shinnosuke Ogasawara will take the mound in place of Trevor Williams who was placed on the 10-day Injury List. He will have his work cut out against a Red Sox offense averaging .274 in the last 10 games. Trevor Story has 12 RBIs in the same span.

On the other side of the frame will be Boston's ace Garrett Crochet (8-4, 2.34 ERA), who ranks as one of the best aces in the American League in pitching metrics. His battle with James Wood will be one to watch for with the Nats youngster slugging at .553 this year.

Ad

Expect the Red Sox to complete the series sweep with a comfortable win that could get out of hand if the Nats' defense falters.

Picks: Red Sox (-270), Over 8.5 runs

Prediction: Red Sox 6, Nationals 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More