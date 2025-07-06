Nationals vs. Red Sox: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 6, 2025

The Boston Red Sox have so far steamrolled the Washington Nationals in the first two games of the series. They have outscored the home team 21-5 and will be hoping to continue that form and earn the series sweep.
Heading into the series, Boston (45-45) was on a five-game losing streak on the road. They have four wins in their last five games but remain fourth in the AL East, 6.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays at the top. As for the Nationals (37-52), they are in damage control, dead last in the NL East, 15.0 games away from the top spot.
Nationals vs. Red Sox Game 3: Betting Odds & Weather
Time: Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT
Money Line: Red Sox (-270), Nationals (+220)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 runs (even), Under 8.5 runs (-120)
Weather: Mostly Sunny, 87 degrees F, 3% precipitation, Wind 7 mph
Nationals vs. Red Sox Game 3: Injuries & Lineups
Injuries
Nationals
- Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm),
- Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow),
- Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back),
- Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps),
- DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Red Sox
- Zack Kelly: 15-Day IL (oblique),
- Justin Slaten: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Luis Guerrero: 15-Day IL (elbow),
- Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (elbow),
- Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (knee),
- Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (hip),
- Alex Bregman: 10-Day IL (quadricep),
- Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee),
- Masataka Yoshida: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee),
- Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor),
- Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Expected Lineups
Nationals
- SS CJ Abrams [L]
- LF James Wood [L]
- 2B Amed Rosario [R]
- 1B N. Lowe [L]
- RF Alex Call [R]
- 3B Brady House [R]
- DH Paul DeJong [R]
- C Keibert Ruiz [S]
- CF Jacob Young [R]
Red Sox
- LF Jarren Duran [L]
- DH R. Anthony [L]
- 1B Abraham Toro [S]
- C C. Narvaez [R]
- RF Wilyer Abreu [L]
- SS Trevor Story [R]
- 3B M. Mayer [L]
- 2B D. Hamilton [L]
- CF C. Rafaela [R]
Nationals vs. Red Sox Game 3: Prediction and Picks
The Nationals announced that they will have rookie starter Shinnosuke Ogasawara will take the mound in place of Trevor Williams who was placed on the 10-day Injury List. He will have his work cut out against a Red Sox offense averaging .274 in the last 10 games. Trevor Story has 12 RBIs in the same span.
On the other side of the frame will be Boston's ace Garrett Crochet (8-4, 2.34 ERA), who ranks as one of the best aces in the American League in pitching metrics. His battle with James Wood will be one to watch for with the Nats youngster slugging at .553 this year.
Expect the Red Sox to complete the series sweep with a comfortable win that could get out of hand if the Nats' defense falters.
Picks: Red Sox (-270), Over 8.5 runs
Prediction: Red Sox 6, Nationals 4